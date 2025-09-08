iPhone 17 Air vs Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Should you buy a flagship slim phone?

Tecno has recently launched its ultra-slim smartphone, the Pova Slim 5G, in India. The slim phone measures just 5.95mm in thickness and weighs only 156 grams. While its thickness has grabbed much attention, its price range has shocked Android buyers. Here’s how two slim phones, the iPhone 17 Air and Tecno Pova Slim 5G, compare.(Tecno)

Since the slim phone trend has started, brands like Samsung and Apple are targeting the flagship markets. Whereas, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G was launched at under Rs. 20,000. Now, the main question that may come to buyers' minds is whether they should get the upcoming iPhone 17 Air or buy the Tecno Pova Slim 5G for a slim phone experience.

We have curated a detailed comparison between the iPhone 17 Air and Tecno Pova Slim 5G for buyers to make an informed decision.

iPhone 17 Air vs Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be Apple’s slimmest iPhone ever, with an expected thickness of about 5.5mm. The smartphone could weigh under 150 grams, depending on the size, battery, and other factors. The smartphone is expected to feature a single rear camera and may have a titanium build.

On the other hand, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G measures 5.95mm in slimness and weighs 156 grams, as mentioned above. With a slim design, it features a dual camera setup with dynamic mood light. It also offers a durable build with an IP54 rating and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

For display, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Pova Slim 5G features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 4500nits peak brightness.

iPhone 17 Air vs Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Camera

The iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera. Whereas the Tecno Pova Slim 5G features a dual rear camera system with a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. For selfies, it relies on a 13MP front-facing camera

iPhone 17 Air vs Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Performance and battery

The iPhone 17 Air will likely be powered by the A19 series chip with 12GB of RAM, offering flagship performance. Whereas the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, which may not provide as powerful a performance as the iPhone. However, considering the price, it may manage day-to-day tasks smoothly.

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be backed by a 2900mAh battery, whereas the Tecno Pova Slim 5G is backed by a 5160mAh battery.

iPhone 17 Air vs Tecno Pova Slim 5G: Price

The iPhone 17 Air will likely be priced around Rs. 1 Lakh in India. Whereas, the Tecno Pova Slim 5G was launched at just Rs. 19,999 for 8GB+128GB storage.