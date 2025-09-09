iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launched at Apple Event 2025: Price in India, specs, and features

Apple introduces the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models as “the most powerful” iPhones ever. With pro models, Apple introduces the new Aluminium unibody with the new heat dissipation system. During the introduction, Apple showcased the revamped design for iPhone 17 Pro models with edge-to-edge camera bar, new thermal design, rugged build, and more. In addition, it also flaunts powerful performance and AI-powered features. The iPhone 17 Pro models introduce a rugged design, 48MP triple camera setup, and advanced AI features.(Apple )

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Specifications and features

This year, the iPhone 17 Pro models flaunt a lightweight aerospace-grade 7000-series aluminium body with a new Ceramic Shield 2 for scratch resistance. This replaces the titanium frame used in previous Pro models, making it 4 times tougher and retaining more space for a bigger battery. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR displays, offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

The flagships are powered by the new A19 Pro chip for performance. It includes a 6-core CPU, a 6-core GPU with built-in Neural Accelerators built into each GPU core, and a 16-core Neural Engine for Al models.

In addition, the Pro models are also equipped with Apple’s latest C1x modem and N1 chip, supporting Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread for faster and more reliable connections. One of its key features is the new Apple-designed vapour chamber that includes deionised water for efficient thermal performance.

It features a 48MP Fusion triple camera setup that includes a new 48MP telephoto camera. The zoom is said to be equivalent to eight lenses with the longest optical-quality zoom ever on iPhone at 8x. For selfies, it features an 18MP Centre Stage front camera

In addition to advanced camera hardware, the iPhone 17 Pro models offer advanced computational videography features that include Dolby Vision HDR, 4K120fps recording and ProRes Log, ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2 and much more. In addition, Apple also introduced the new GenLock feature for creators and videographers.

iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India and availability

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be available in three colourways: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. Apple also introduced a 2TB model for the iPhone 17 Pro Max models, with all models starting at 256GB base storage variants. In terms of price in India, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max starts at ₹1,49,900.

Lastly, Apple also introduced new TechWoven Case, Silicone Case with MagSafe and Clear case with MagSafe. Buyers can also get the new Crossbody Strap.