NYT Pips today: Hints and answers for September 10, 2025 puzzle

The New York Times' latest puzzle game, Pips, has quickly gained a lot of attention among puzzle fans and emerged as a favorite since its launch in August 2025. The game is inspired by dominoes, but it comes with color-coded rules, which make it more challenging and addictive. Like Wordle and Connection, Pips also resets every night at 12. It offers fans three different levels: Easy, Medium and Hard, as per Mashable. NYT Pips: Here are the hints and answers for the September 10 puzzle.(nytimes.com)

If you are stuck on today’s puzzle (September 10), here are the hints and answers:

How to play Pips?

• Similar to dominoes, the tiles are placed vertically or horizontally.

• The tiles connect based on color-coded conditions, not just matching pips.

• Color spaces may require sums, equal values, or differences.

• If a space has no color, there are no conditions.

NYT Pips: The common conditions include

• Number: All sides must add up to a specific number.

• Equal: All halves in the space must have the same number.

• Not Equal: No two sides in the space can match.

• Less than / Greater than: The total must be less than or more than the number shown.

NYT Pips: Easy level answers for September 10

• Number (6): 2–3 (horizontally); 4–1 (vertically)

• Equal (3): 2–3 (horizontally); 3–3 (vertically)

• Number (3): 6–3 (vertically)

NYT Pips: Medium level answers for September 10

• Greater than (3): 6–1 (horizontally)

• Equal (1): 1–2 (horizontal); 6–1 (horizontally)

• Number (2): 1–1 (vertical); 0–1 (vertically)

• Number (2): 0–1 (vertical); 1–4 (vertically)

• Less than (3): 1–3 (horizontally)

• Number (8): 1–3 (horizontally); 1–4 (vertically); 1–5 (horizontally)

• Greater than (4): 1–5 (horizontally)

NYT Pips: Hard level answers for September 10

• Less than (3): 1–3 (horizontally)

• Equal (3): 1–3 (horizontally); 3–5 (horizontally)

• Equal (4): 4–3 (horizontally); 4–4 (horizontally)

• Equal (6): 6–5 (horizontally); 6–3 (vertically)

• Less than (6): 6–5 (horizontally)

• Equal (2): 2–2 (horizontally); 2–6 (vertically)

• Number (3): 6–3 (vertically)

• Greater than (3): 2–6 (vertically)

If you did not get today’s puzzle answer, don’t worry, there’s always another chance. Whether you solved the challenge on your own or needed a little help, it is all about keeping your brain sharp while having fun. New challenges drop every midnight, so tomorrow is another chance to test your logic and observation skills. Keep trying the puzzles, and you might just find yourself solving the Hard level without hints soon.