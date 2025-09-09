NYT Pips: Hints and answers for September 9, 2025 puzzle

The New York Times' newest game, Pips, which was released in August 2025, takes inspiration from one of the games from its catalogue, dominoes, but with a fun twist, with color-coded rules. This game is designed to test both logic and patience. This single-player game quickly became a favourite for daily puzzle fans. NYT Pips hints and answers for September 9.(nytimes.com)

If you have played dominoes, you already know the basics: tiles are placed vertically or horizontally to connect. But in Pips, the challenge comes from the color-coded conditions. For example, some spaces require all pips to add up to a certain number, while others ask for equal values, all different values, or totals less than or greater than a number. If a space has no color code, you can place it freely.

The tricky part? If you get stuck in the game, the only option is to reveal the entire solution, which forces you to restart or move on. That’s where these hints come in handy, helping you solve step by step without spoiling the whole board.

Easy difficulty hints, answers for NYT Pips September 9

• Number (3): Use 0-1 (horizontal); 1-1 (horizontal).

• Number (3): Use 0-0 (vertical); 3-3 (vertical).

• Number (3): Use 3-3 (vertical).

Medium difficulty hints, answers for NYT Pips September 9

• Number (2): Use 2-6 (vertical).

• Number (3): Use 3-5 (vertical).

• Number (17): Use 2-6 (vertical); 5-1 (vertical); 6-6 (horizontal).

• Not Equal: Use 6-6 (horizontal); 3-5 (vertical); 4-0 (vertical).

• Not Equal: Use 4-6 (vertical); 4-1 (vertical).

• Number (1): Use 5-1 (vertical); 0-3 (vertical).

• Number (0): Use 4-0 (vertical); 0-2 (vertical).

• Number (1): Use 4-1 (vertical).

• Number (3): Use 0-3 (vertical).

• Number (2): Use 0-2 (vertical).

Hard difficulty hints, answers for NYT Pips September 9

• Equal (4): Use 4-4 (horizontal); 4-3 (vertical).

• Number (3): Use 1-1 (horizontal); 1-2 (vertical).

• Number (12): Use 6-2 (vertical); 6-5 (vertical).

• Not Equal: Use 2-3 (horizontal); 1-2 (vertical).

• Number (1): Use 1-3 (horizontal).

• Number (6): Use 1-3 (horizontal); 6-3 (horizontal).

• Number (2): Use 6-2 (vertical).

• Number (20): Use 6-5 (vertical); 5-4 (horizontal); 5-5 (horizontal).

• Number (24): Use 1-6 (horizontal); 6-3 (horizontal); 6-6 (horizontal).

That is all for today’s puzzle. If you could not solve or got stuck finding answers, don’t worry. The fun of playing Pips is that it sometimes seems easy and sometimes tricky. But the good news is, every midnight, a new challenge gets unlocked, which means you have a fresh chance to test your skills. Whether you are very new to this game or someone who plays it daily, Pips gives an opportunity every day to improve and enjoy.