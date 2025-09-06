Mind puzzle: Only a true genius can crack this maths riddle that has left many stumped

A new mathematical puzzle has caught the internet’s attention, challenging users to put their logic and reasoning skills to the test. A tricky maths puzzle went viral online, leaving many puzzled.(X/@jitendra789789)

The teaser, shared on X by the account @jitendra789789, reads:

“A + B = 2, B + C = 4, C + A = 6, A + B + C = ?”

Check out the puzzle here:

At first, it seems like a straightforward bit of algebra, yet many who tried it admitted to hesitating over their answers. The puzzle’s short and simple format makes it look easy, but that very simplicity is what turns it into a tricky and engaging challenge.

Why brain teasers draw people in?

Puzzles like this have long fascinated people across age groups. They are not just about solving equations, but about spotting hidden patterns and applying logical reasoning. Unlike basic sums, brain teasers push us to think creatively, which is why people often spend more time on them than expected.

Such challenges also sharpen memory, boost concentration, and deliver a sense of satisfaction when the right answer is finally uncovered. That blend of struggle and reward is what keeps enthusiasts coming back for more.

The rise of puzzle culture online

In recent years, short puzzles have become immensely popular on social media. They are easy to share, fun to attempt, and often spark playful debates or competitions among friends, families, and even strangers online. A teaser like the one shared this week fits neatly into that trend, combining curiosity with a touch of nostalgia for school-level maths.

Part of the appeal lies in how these puzzles balance fun with learning. They entertain while demanding genuine thought, giving them both an engaging and educational quality. For many, the enjoyment comes not just from finding the correct answer but from the mental exercise itself.

So, have you managed to crack the solution yet, or is this puzzle still keeping you guessing?