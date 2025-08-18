NYT Pips: How to play, rules, and everything you need to know about the new logic puzzle

The New York Times, home to viral puzzle sensations like Wordle and Connections, has officially launched Pips, its first-ever original logic puzzle. The game went live globally on August 18, 2025, at 12 pm ET, following months of beta testing in Canada that left fans eagerly awaiting its return, according to a Today report. New York Times launches a new original game, Pips.(nytimes.com)

Jonathan Knight, head of NYT Games, described Pips as ‘fresh yet familiar’, combining the nostalgic appeal of dominoes with handcrafted puzzle design. Unlike word-based challenges, Pips focuses on logic, pattern recognition, and number play, which marks a bold expansion for the Times’ games portfolio, the Today report added.

How to play Pips

Pips revolves around filling a game board with digital dominoes. Players use a drag-and-drop system: a first ever for NYT Games, to place and rotate dominoes until all conditions on the board are satisfied.

Each region of the board has specific rules:

Domino values must be equal (=) or not equal (≠)

One value may need to be greater than (>) or less than (<)

In some areas, the numbers must add up to a target total

Certain spaces carry no restrictions, allowing free placement

Once all dominoes fit and every condition is fulfilled, the puzzle is solved. Difficulty levels for the Pips game include easy, medium, and hard, with puzzles ranging from just a handful of dominoes to intricate boards requiring up to 16 placements. Unlike timed puzzles, Pips allows users to take their time, revisit errors, and enjoy the satisfaction of completion.

Comparisons with Wordle

Since its acquisition of Wordle in 2002, The Times, according to another Fast Company report, has seen enormous growth in puzzle play with 11.1 billion plays across all games in 2024, including 5.3 billion Wordle attempts. Pips could follow in those footsteps, though with a different appeal.

While Wordle thrives on language and deduction, Pips leans into logic and mathematics, making it more akin to Sudoku than a word game, the Fast Company report stated. Analysts suggest the puzzle’s accessibility, clean design, and ‘completion click’ factor could make it addictive for millions.

From beta test to global rollout

The Fast Company report stated that when Pips’ Canadian beta ended earlier this year, Reddit communities and puzzle forums lit up with demands for its return. The buzz has only intensified since the official announcement.

Knight was quoted in the FC report saying that Pips was also the first Times game, which was launched simultaneously for web and on app platforms. Previous games like Connections were rolled out in stages.

A social launch in NYC

According to Today, NYT Games, to celebrate the launch, has partnered with PIPS, a Brooklyn Heights wine bar. Players can visit the wine bar from August 28 to August 30 to try the game in person and sip on a custom cocktail by actor and NYT Games fan Chris Perfetti, and even earn a free drink by showing proof of a solved puzzle.

