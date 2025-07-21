Wordle hints and answer for July 21: Decode puzzle #1493 in minutes

Wordle #1493 is simply made for anyone who likes solving puzzles. This mind-bending, simple five-letter challenge is anything but easy, containing just one vowel and repeating letters. Even streak-conscious players are trying their best to find hints and multiple guesses to keep their winning runs alive. Since The New York Times took over the game in 2022, Wordle has evolved into a daily ritual: part brain teaser, part bonding moment. Its color-coded feedback system transforms ordinary wordplay into a true mind sport. Wordle #1493: A few hints can help you solve the challenge within seconds.(Representative image/Unsplash)

What is today's Wordle?

Puzzle #1493 can throw even seasoned players off balance with its tricky mix of a single vowel and a repeated letter. As CNET noted, a few hints can help steer things back on track: it starts with ‘T’, repeats a letter, and also rhymes with “dizzy.” That final clue turns out to be the game-changer, giving frustrated players the edge they desperately needed. At times, rhyme-based hints often become a savior when traditional logic runs dry. So, put your logic, instinct, and vocabulary to the test. Can you crack today’s Wordle before your streak slips away?

Wordle #1493 answer revealed

Today's Wordle will even have the most confident players spiraling. The answer happens to be short and sneaky with just one vowel ("I"), a repeated letter, and that tricky starting point: “T.” The answer is TIZZY, a word for flustered agitation. Thankfully, hints shared across social platforms helped many hang on to their streaks. And as always, NYT’s WordleBot stepped in post-game, breaking down guesswork with stats, logic, and a side of humble pie.

For the unaware, mastering Wordle takes more than luck; it’s about strategy. Starting with strong openers, avoiding repeated grey letters, testing unusual vowels, and staying open to repeats can sharpen your game. Tools like WordleBot offer post-game insight to fine-tune your approach. With these habits, players often see fewer guesses and a more satisfying streak.