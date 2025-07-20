Shark Week 2025: Dates, time, schedule, where to watch and more

Shark Week is finally back, and it is making a splash a little later than usual this year. Starting Sunday, July 20, Shark Week 2025 will air every night through Saturday, July 26, just in time to cool off indoors and enjoy thrilling shark content from the comfort of your couch, as reported by Yahoo! Entertainment. Shark Week is returning to Discovery this July(AP Photo/Salinas Californian, Richard Green, file)

The Discovery Channel’s long-running event will feature brand-new documentaries and exciting specials each night at 8 pm Eastern. One of this year's most buzzed-about shows is Dancing with Sharks, described as an “unprecedented” underwater dance competition. It features divers and real sharks teaming up, with Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron leading the event.

Shark Week Host

There’s no official host announced for Shark Week 2025. In the past, celebrities like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Momoa, and John Cena took on the role.

How to Watch Shark Week 2025

You can catch all the action live on the Discovery Channel every night from July 20 to 26. For those who prefer streaming, Shark Week content will also be available on Discovery+ and HBO Max.

If you don’t have a subscription, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max are a smart option. Going ad-free at $29.99/month saves you up to 38% compared to subscribing separately, and you will gain access to Shark Week content along with shows like The Last of Us, Abbott Elementary, and Grey’s Anatomy.

Want a cheaper route? Discovery+ offers Shark Week streaming for just $5.99/month or $9.99 without ads. There’s also a 7-day free trial, so you could technically watch all of Shark Week for free.

Full Shark Week 2025 Schedule (Eastern Time)

Sunday, July 20

8 pm: Dancing With Sharks

9 pm: Air Jaws: The Hunt for Colossus

10 pm: Great White Assassins

Monday, July 21

8 pm: Great White Sex Battle

9 pm: Jaws vs Mega Croc

10 pm: In the Eye of the Storm: Shark Storm

Tuesday, July 22

8 pm: Great White North Invasion

9 pm: How to Survive a Shark Attack

10 pm: Black Mako of the Abyss

Wednesday, July 23

8 pm: Expedition Unknown: Shark Files

9 pm: Expedition X: Malpelo Monster Shark

10 pm: Alien Sharks: Death Down Under

Thursday, July 24

8 pm: Surviving Jaws

9 pm: Caught! Sharks Strike Back

10 pm: Frankenshark

Friday, July 25

8 pm: Great White Reign of Terror

9 pm: Florida’s Death Beach

10 pm: Bull Shark Showdown

Saturday, July 26

8 pm: Attack Of The Devil Shark

9 pm: Battle for Shark Mountain

