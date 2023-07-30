Florida fisherman captures heart-pounding Bull shark attack on camera during Shark Week | Watch

As Shark Week kicked off, a Florida fisherman had an adrenaline-pumping encounter with a bull shark, capturing jaw-dropping footage of the predator attacking his friend's boat. Josh Jorgensen, known for his BlacktipH Fishing YouTube channel, flew his drone off the Palm Beach coast, spotting two massive cobia swimming alongside a menacing bull shark in the clear blue waters. Florida fisherman captures jaw-dropping footage of bull shark attacking friend's boat during Shark Week.(Instagram)

Cobia, known for their delectable taste, lured the attention of the anglers. Jorgensen quickly alerted his buddy Carl Torresson to seize the opportunity. The drone's camera captured the thrilling moment as the shark set its sights on Torresson's fishing boat, where people were casting their lines into the water.

The Frightening Encounter Unfolds

The video reveals the bull shark lunging at the boat's stern, relentlessly ramming into the outboard motors, and sending powerful shockwaves through the vessel. The boat shook like a bag of popcorn, with the shark attacking five times before finally swimming away. However, the determined predator returned for more, striking the boat eight times in total, leaving everyone astounded.

Unbelievable Damage and the Most Dangerous Sharks

The ferocity of the bull shark's attack left Torresson in awe. When they returned to shore, the true extent of the damage became apparent. The engines suffered severe destruction, with the middle completely ripped out, and the trim tab broken. Thankfully, the boat was salvageable, and with new parts, it could return to the waters.

Bull sharks, alongside tiger sharks and great white sharks, are known to be more prone to attacking humans. These mid-size predators can grow up to 11½ feet long and weigh up to 500 pounds. Their aggressive nature and adaptability to various environments make them a potent force to reckon with.

