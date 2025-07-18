Wordle hints and answer for July 18: Crack puzzle #1490 in minutes

An all-new Wordle game is bound to be a great start to July 18, 2025. The theme for the day is more interesting than it was in the past few days, providing the players another reason to pursue the challenge. You are only required to pick the right five-letter word among the six guesses. Wordle #1490: Use these hints to solve the puzzle for July 18.(Representative image/Unsplash)

What is Wordle?

The game was created by engineer Josh Wardle as a special gift for his partner. Later on, Wordle gained significant attention around the world and went on to become an international phenomenon, with thousands of people making sure that they take out a few minutes from their day-to-day schedule to solve the game.

Wordle became public in 2021 and was later acquired by The New York Times. The simple yet engaging design of the game, as well as its daily challenge format, has made it a worldwide sensation, inspiring several variants and spin-offs.

How to play Wordle?

Players are required to guess a five-letter word in the puzzle and can do it in six tries. On each of the guesses, they receive feedback: 'green' means that the letter is correct and in the right position; 'yellow' means the letter is correct, but not placed in the right position; and 'gray' means the letter is not a part of the word.

To solve the challenge, players have to use logic and patterns. Players need to be strategic in their approach and pick a word that could eventually help them find the solution faster.

A pro tip here is to pick a word having at least two different vowels as well as common consonants like 'S', 'T', 'R', or 'N'.

Wordle today: Hint for July 18, 2025

For players who are finding it difficult to solve the game, a key hint for today's Wordle is that the answer is a "slow-moving animal."

Also, in today's answer, there are no recurring letters. The Wordle starts with the letter 'L'.

Wordle today: Answer for July 18, 2025

The answer for today's Wordle is: LORIS.

Don't feel upset if you were unable to crack the puzzle for the day, as a new Wordle waits for you tomorrow to put your observational skills to the test.

FAQs

1. Are there any pro tips and tricks for success in Wordle?

First of all, you must keep a cool brain. Make sure that you start with a word that has 3, 4, or 5 vowels and try to use your second try to confirm as many letters as possible.

2. What is Wordle?

The online word puzzle provides six attempts to players to guess a hidden five-letter word.

3. Is Wordle free to play?

Yes, people around the world can play the game for free.