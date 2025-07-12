NYT Wordle #1484 hint: How to solve today’s puzzle and keep your streak going

Since the New York Times launched Wordle, it has become the internet’s favorite five-letter word game. It continues to surprise and delight players worldwide. The latest puzzle #1484, releasing on Saturday, July 12, 2025, has a politically tinged twist with one unexpected letter making all the difference. Wordle #1484 for July 12 has an X-factor. Can you guess the five-letter word?(Representative image/Unsplash)

Let’s walk through the hints, the solution, and how some players got to the answer today. Whether you cracked it in two guesses or needed all six, here’s your daily Wordle wrap.

Also Read: Tom and Jerry brain teaser: Only 1% can spot all 5 differences in 15 seconds

What is Wordle and how to play it?

Wordle is a daily puzzle game where players must guess a hidden five-letter American English word in six tries or fewer. Each guess provides feedback: if green tiles appear, it means the right letter is in the right place. If you get yellow tiles, it indicates that the letter is in the word, but it’s in the wrong place. If you get grey tiles, it indicates the letter is not in the word.

In the Hard Mode, players are required to use all previously confirmed letters in subsequent guesses, which adds an extra layer of challenge.

Also Read: Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden ‘62’ among 26s in just 7 seconds?

Wordle 1484: Hints to solve the July 12 puzzle

Are you struggling with the Wordle today? These hints might help you:

The word contains the letter ‘X’ and begins with the letter ‘E’ and has three vowels, with one of them being repeated.

Additionally, the word functions as both a noun and a verb, and the meaning of this word refers to the condition of being barred from one’s country, typically for political or punitive reasons.

The Answer

Now it is finally time to reveal the answer to today's puzzle. The answer to Wordle puzzle 1484 is EXILE.

How was the Wordle for today solved?

Want to know how Wordle 1484 was solved? Here’s a breakdown of a player’s logical guesswork through the game.

The first guess made was ‘AUDIO’, which revealed that the letter ‘I’ was present but not in the fourth position. For the second guess, players chose ‘TRICE,’ thereby successfully placing both ‘I’ and ‘E’ in their current positions.

The third guess ‘SPINE’ did not confirm any new letters, but the fourth guess ‘WHILE’ locked in the letter ‘L,’ which helped refine the remaining possibilities. Finally, players made the guess ‘EXILE’, which turned out to be correct.