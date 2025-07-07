Interference from China will never be accepted: Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile

The Dharamshala-based Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile on Sunday said that the 14th Dalai Lama has affirmed the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama and any interference from China will never be accepted. Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama. (ANI)

The parliament in a statement issued on the occasion of Tibetan spiritual leader’s 90th birthday, stated, “His Holiness the Dalai Lama has affirmed the continuation of the institution of the Dalai Lama during the 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, held recently from July 2 to 4, any politically driven interference from China will never be accepted, as per the resolution adopted at the Conference.”

At the beginning of the conference, the Dalai Lama said that the 600-year-old institution of spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhists will continue after his death and Gaden Phodrang Trust will be the sole authority to recognise his reincarnation, effectively shutting out any role for China in choosing his successor.

The process of recognising the reincarnations of lamas in Tibetan Buddhism is solely and uniquely a Tibetan religious tradition. In contrast, China maintains that the process of selecting his successor must adhere to Chinese law, asserting its control over Tibetan Buddhism and rejecting any succession beyond its authority.

The 15th Tibetan Religious Conference, which was attended by the religious leaders and representatives of all major traditions of Tibetan Buddhism in its resolution, stated that core process of recognising the reincarnation of his holiness the Dalai Lama is as per the unique Tibetan Buddhist tradition. “Hence, we not only strongly condemn the People’s Republic of China’s usage of reincarnation for their political gain, we will never accept it,” it said.