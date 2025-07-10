Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden ‘62’ among 26s in just 7 seconds?

An optical illusion a day, keeps the confusion at bay! Optical illusions offer a quick, thrilling test of one’s focus and reflexes and help sharpen our minds. A new visual puzzle has been garnering attention from social media for its clever simplicity: spotting the number ‘62’ concealed in rows of ‘26’. This new challenge requires spotting the number 62 among 26s in just 7 seconds.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

If only it were as easy as it sounds! You have seven seconds to find the odd number out or concede. Beware! This mind teaser can trip up even the most attentive eyes!

What’s the optical illusion all about?

An image shows a grid that is densely packed with the number ‘26’. However, nestled somewhere in the sea of the number is a sneaky ‘62’ waiting to be found. Participants have just seven seconds to spot the odd one out.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a picture of the optical illusion and wrote, “Observation Find it Out: Within 7 Seconds Spot The Number 62 among 26.” Take a look at their post:

Tips to look for 62

If you want to solve this optical illusion effectively, here are things you should make a note of:

Do not scan the image randomly and follow a pattern; especially use the bottom-to-top approach. Moreover, move horizontally across each row to avoid confusion.

Secondly, looking out for shape reversal, the ‘2’ and ‘6’ get visually flipped in 62 in comparison to 26. This deviation can help you find out the answer soon.

Feeling stuck? Focusing a little below the center of the image could help; that’s where the answer lies.

The Answer

Spotted the ‘62’? Congratulations, your eyes are sharp!

If you have not yet found where the odd number out is concealed, look in the second row from the bottom, in the eighth column from the left. It stands out upon closer inspection because the reversal of digits creates a subtle but noticeable difference in pattern.

Here’s a visual guide to help you:

Are optical illusions good for the brain?

These optical illusions are more than just fun, they are proven to help sharpen mental reflexes and improve cognitive skills, especially in pattern recognition.

Whether you're a puzzle enthusiast or just want to exercise your brain, this 7-second challenge offers an engaging and satisfying mental workout.

FAQs

Q1. What is the challenge in this brain teaser?

You must spot the number 62 hidden among a grid of 26s in just 7 seconds.

Q2. Where is the number 62 located in the image?

It's found in the second row from the bottom, eighth column from the left.

Q3. What makes this puzzle difficult?

The repeated pattern of “26” makes it hard for your brain to notice the subtle switch in digits, especially under time pressure.