Optical illusion: Can you spot the numbers 54 and 55 among 45s in just 5 seconds?

Do you love a brain-storming optical illusion? Today’s viral brain teaser dares you to do just that: find the numbers 54 and 55 hidden in a confusing sea full of 45s. And the challenging part is, you have only 5 seconds to do it. At first glance, the numeric picture seems repetitive, filled with rows upon rows of the number 45 in white, against a black background. But look a little closer, and you’ll surely spot something isn’t quite right. Among the consistent pattern are two imposters: a 54 and a 55, smartly blended into the mix to throw you off. Optical illusion (Unsplash - representational image)

The idea of these kinds of puzzles is not merely to go viral and serve as entertainment. They engage your visual processing skills, focus, and pattern recognition abilities. At times, we as humans are unable to spot subtle changes, as our brain is trained to focus on repetitive information. It's a bit like playing peekaboo with your neurons. So, did you manage to spot the puzzle and locate the numerics? If not, don’t worry - most people are unable to do so on the first go. Scroll below to know where 54 and 55 are.

The answer

In the illusion, 54 is located in the third row, whereas 55 is hidden in the second-last row at the end.

You know why “54” and "55" feel so glaring once revealed? The answer is: our neural circuits that initially could not spot the numbers now treat them as a flashing beacon because novelty commands priority in our visual cortex. So the next time you need a quick cognitive exercise between emails, load up a puzzle like this. It’s calorie‑free yet mentally nutritious. And, unlike most gym memberships, it is completely free.

FAQs

How does this numeric optical illusion work?

It uses repetition and visual similarity to confuse your brain, making it harder to spot the odd numbers unless you focus carefully.

What skills does it test?

Mainly visual attention, pattern recognition and short-term focus - all useful in daily life and work.

Can practicing these actually improve brain function?

While it won’t boost your IQ overnight, regularly solving visual puzzles can enhance mental alertness and concentration over time.