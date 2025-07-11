Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Brain teaser: Can you crack this tricky puzzle that’s stumping even maths lovers?

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 09:30 PM IST

A brain teaser shared on X (formerly Twitter) challenged users with a simple-looking maths puzzle that became confusing due to its logic.

Brain teasers are tricky puzzles or riddles that challenge the way you think. They often look easy at first, but solving them usually takes logic, attention to detail, or a different way of thinking. These puzzles are a great way to keep your mind sharp and test how well you can spot patterns or solve problems.

Only the sharpest minds can solve this maths puzzle.(@Brainy_Bits_Hub/ X)
One such brain teaser, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Brainy_Bits_Hub, has gone viral for exactly this reason. It’s a simple-looking maths question, but people are getting confused because of the logic behind it.

Only logical minds can crack this picture puzzle. Are you one of them?

Check out the brain teaser here: 

The brain teaser: 

 

The brain teaser looks simple at first- just a few pictures and basic maths. It includes a bed, a bus, and a trophy, and your task is to figure out the value of the trophy.

You’ll need to think logically, spot the pattern, and work it out step by step.

Here's how people reacted to this brain teaser: 

 

Many users on X were quick to comment with different answers, sparking debates in the replies. A few joked that it “messed with their brain,” and several admitted they had to try more than once.

One of the users, @Truthte09804678, commented, “10. The last equation adds in two of them, so the value of them together is 20.”

A second user, @ubrakhe, commented, “Number 20 is the correct answer.”

Another user, @trebsie999, commented, “If 2 cups is 20, one cup is 10, so the answer is 10.”

Were you able to crack this? Brain teasers like this one are a fun way to challenge how we think. They remind us that even the simplest puzzles can be tricky when logic is involved.

