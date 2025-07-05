According to The New York Times testers, today’s Wordle puzzle leaned toward the tougher side, with players needing an average of five guesses out of six to solve it. That places today’s word in the moderately challenging category. Wordle hints and answer today: Crack puzzle #1477 in minutes.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

The difficulty rating comes from a small group of puzzle testers who try each Wordle before it goes live. They're paid to solve the puzzles ahead of time and help gauge how tricky each one might be for the average player. Today’s word, they found, took most of them five guesses - not impossible, but not exactly a breeze either.

Today’s Wordle comes with a charming visual by Alex Ram, an illustrator based in London. His work has this soft, easygoing feel to it, often touching on ideas like mindfulness, everyday life, and the little sense of calm we all try to hold onto.

Wordle today: Hints for July 5, 2025

All hint content and solution details below are provided by CNET.

If you’re still trying to solve today’s puzzle, here are a few gentle nudges to help without giving away the answer right away:

Hint 1: There are no repeated letters in today’s word.

Hint 2: The word contains two vowels.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter B.

Hint 4: It’s something you’d find on a farm.

Hint 5: It’s a machine used to compress hay, paper, or cotton into compact bundles.

Wordle today: Answer for July 5, 2025

Now it is time to reveal the answer to Wordle #1477- BALER.

About Wordle

Wordle is a simple online word game that gives you one puzzle a day. The goal? Figure out a five-letter mystery word in just a few tries. It was built by Josh Wardle, a developer living in Brooklyn, and quietly released in 2021. It wasn’t meant to go viral - just a personal game for his partner - but things caught on quickly.

Pretty soon, it turned into a daily habit for word lovers everywhere.

How to play Wordle

You’re given a grid with six rows and five columns. Type in any five-letter word to start. After each guess, the game gives you hints:

If a letter turns green, it’s in the right spot.

If it’s yellow, the letter is in the word, but somewhere else.

Grey means that letter’s not part of the word at all.

You’ve got six chances. No timers, no penalties - just you versus the puzzle, once a day.

FAQs

Q1. What is Wordle?

A. Wordle is a daily online word game by The New York Times where players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. It resets every 24 hours.

Q2. What time does the new Wordle puzzle go live?

A. Each new Wordle puzzle is released daily at midnight local time for most players.

Q3. What are some good starting words for Wordle?

A. Popular choices include ADIEU, STARE, TRAIN, CRANE, and CLOSE, as they contain common vowels and consonants.