Optical illusion: Can you spot dool hidden in the sea of cools in 7 seconds?

Optical illusions mess with a person's head in the best way. What looks simple at first glance quickly becomes a brain teaser that one cannot look away from. This latest one is no exception. A grid filled with the word “cool” hides a single, sneaky “dool.” If it looks easy, take the test and put a timer on; seven seconds is all that is allowed. The answer to this optical illusion is far trickier than it seems.

It is not only about eyesight, these kinds of mind-bending puzzles also test focus, speed, and provide a little bit of fun. So go ahead, give it a try. You might surprise yourself, or just wonder how to solve it.

The fascinating part about optical illusions is that it is a brain exercise, which also involves fun. What makes this illusion so challenging is how our brains only grasp the familiar patterns.

Here, for instance, “cool” is a word we see in the image numerous times, and so our mind fills in the blanks without actually reading every letter. That’s exactly why finding “dool” from the grid becomes a test of attention, not vision. It hides in plain sight, blending in just enough to fool the brain. This is a clever reminder of how automatic our reading habits are.

Also read: Duck or rabbit? Viral optical illusion reveals if you are a thinker or carefree

Feeling stuck? Here's the answer

Still searching for “dool” among the sea of “cool”? Many have made the same mistake. This illusion plays on familiarity, messing the brain into skimming over what doesn’t belong. If you are ready to stop guessing, here is the revelation: the word “dool” is tucked away in the second-last row, fifth column. Blink and miss it, just another example of how sneaky perception can be.

Also read: Optical illusion: Only those with a high IQ can find the hidden number 1513 in 10 seconds

Remember this visual trick of “cool–dool” does not define your intelligence. The game is only a reminder of how our brains process patterns and miss the obvious. If you could not find "dool" it at first, don’t sweat it. These puzzles are not about speed; they are about participation. In a noisy, fast-paced digital world, taking a moment to pause, observe, and engage is in itself a win. Sometimes, clarity comes with curiosity.