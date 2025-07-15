Optical illusion: Only those with a high IQ can find the hidden number 1513 in 10 seconds

Do you constantly remain worried about every notification pinging on your phone? Experts suggest it may be a sign that you get easily distracted from work and often remain less focused on your daily tasks. In such cases, optical illusions can be a big game-changer for you. These mind-boggling games not only enhance your concentration but also force your brain and eyes to look beyond the obvious. The viral brain teaser has left many scratching their heads.(X/@OMAPhilipa)

Brain teasers, which have become a viral trend on the internet, help improve focus, observation, and mental sharpness. If you are among those who consider themselves a pro at solving such fun games, then this challenge will not disappoint you.

What's the optical illusion challenge for today?

On Monday, a user who goes by Charismatic Chioma on X shared a challenge asking people to identify the hidden number in an image.

In the photograph, multiple rows of the number '1515' can be seen. The challenge is to search for the unique number '1513' among the sea of '1515'.

A closer look at the image shows 15 rows and 12 columns, featuring the number 1515 against a brown background. But 1513 remains hidden somewhere in it.

The similar shapes of 3 and 5 go on to trick your brain, making it difficult to spot the hidden number. Can you find the hidden number in 10 seconds?

Feeling stuck? Here's the answer

Those who were able to find the number '1513' among 1515 within seven seconds surely have strong eyesight and concentration skills. But if you haven’t found it yet, there is no need to worry; we will end your curiosity now.

The hidden number '1513' is cleverly placed in the seventh row from the top, in the seventh line. It blends smoothly with the surrounding 1515.