‘Clean Statue of Liberty’ movement goes viral as New Jersey and New York experience severe flash floods

As New Jersey and New York were struck with severe flash floods on Monday, a viral ‘Clean Statue of Liberty’ movement emerged. Several social media users urged the city and federal government to clean the iconic monument before America's 250th Independence Day next year. We do not know who started the movement, but influencers are posting a timeline of the Statue of Liberty showing the yellowing of the monument. A Clean Statue of Liberty movement emerged on Monday(REUTERS)

‘Clean Statue of Liberty’ movement

“There is a movement to clean the statue of liberty next year for America's 250th anniversary,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Trump should clean the Statue of Liberty to celebrate America's 250th birthday. Internet. Do your thing and make this happen!” another person tweeted.

Advocates further demanded cleaning the statue’s copper patina, removing graffiti, and upgrading Liberty Island’s infrastructure to withstand climate-driven storms. A petition on Change.org was launched in 2022.

“The Statue of Liberty is a Monumental piece of American history, symbolizing our heritage and human rights as citizens of this Great Nation. We as the people must restore this piece of art to its former and original, respective glory, as a sign of hope, peace and pursuit of happiness during these dark times."

"Many of us have families who came through Ellis Island and the rest of the world deserves to see the beascon of hope as it once stood, in its Glory, in order to understand the sentimental value that its beauty brought to the shore of a land that was symbolic of a fresh start for those persecuted by exiled and impoverished.. Please stand with me in getting this statue clean, just as we mist cleanse America of the struggles that many people face everyday in these trying times,” it stated.