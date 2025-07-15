New Jersey state of emergency: NJ Turnpike completely flooded; scary scenes at New Providence

Scary scenes emerged from parts of New Jersey on Monday as heavy rainfall caused a rise in water level, leading to flooding in multiple areas. As the rise in water level led to flood waters entering urban areas, videos emerged from the NJ Turnpike toll road and the New Providence borough in Union County, showing them completely inundated. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Here's a video from the NJ Turnpike shared by an NJ resident:

Here's a video from New Providence recorded from a bus:

New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in the state amid the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service on Monday morning. Videos also surfaced from other parts of Union County, such as Plainfield, Scotch Plains, and Route 22, showing significant flooding.

Additionally, the state of New Jersey has multiple road closures in the northeast counties that face potential flooding threats. I-78, Route 22, and numerous local streets were shut down amid the flash floods. Nearly 8,000 residents have been affected by downed trees and power outages. Meanwhile, the flood watch remains in effect till around 8:30 p.m. on Monday night.

On top of that, the Newark Liberty International Airport faced a flight delay of at least three hours. Liberty International Airport said in a post on its X account that the ground stop is expected to be lifted at 9 p.m. on Monday.