Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

New Jersey flash floods: Ground stop at Newark Liberty Airport; Check list of delayed flights

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Flash floods in New Jersey led to a ground stop at Newark Liberty Airport on Monday, causing major delays for arriving and departing flights.

The flash flood situation in parts of New Jersey on Monday prompted a ground stop at Newark's Liberty International Airport, resulting in delays in flights arriving and leaving the airport. In a post on its official X handle, the Newark Liberty International Airport said that weather conditions in New Jersey have caused flight disruptions at the airport. Passengers were asked to check with their airlines to get the status of their flight.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

 

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / New Jersey flash floods: Ground stop at Newark Liberty Airport; Check list of delayed flights
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On