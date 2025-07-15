New Jersey flash floods: Scary videos from Plainfield, Scotch Plains and Route 22 emerge; NJ transit faces delays

Locals posted videos of flooded streets and floating cars from several parts of New Jersey on Monday, as the Garden State, New York, and other regions on the East Coast were under a flash flood alert. NJ Transit also faced significant delays. New Jersey was under flash flood warning on Monday(Unsplash)

“Due to Amtrak signal issues, NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 40-minute delays in both directions between Penn Station New York and Trenton,” the service issued a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding struck Plainfield and Scotch Plains, New Jersey, causing widespread disruption. The National Weather Service issued a warning at 7:31 PM EDT, due to thunderstorms producing 1–2 inches of rain, with an additional 1–2 inches expected.

Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour triggered life-threatening flooding in urban areas, highways, and low-lying zones, as per the agency's latest press release.

Plainfield

Videos posted on X, including @MathieuBlue, showed Route 22 submerged with 'vehicles stranded in floodwaters'. Flooding on Greenbrook Road and side streets caused significant damage, with PSE&G reporting 5,000 customers without power as of Monday evening.

Scotch Plains

One local described a ‘deluge of rain’ and ‘intense lightning’, with Route 22 West closed due to flash flooding. Westfield was also affected.

This comes after a July 3 storm killed three in Plainfield, prompting a state of emergency by Mayor Adrian Mapp, with 45,000 customers initially losing power.

"Dangerous situation unfolding in NJ! Wouldn’t be surprised to see a Flash Flood Emergency soon for Union County. I-78 is closed near Plainfield along with Route 22 where “vehicles are stranded in floodwaters,” one local wrote on social media.

“MAJOR FLOODING underway in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, with cars underwater right now at Park Avenue @ US-22,” another one added.