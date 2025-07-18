Largest piece of Mars on Earth sells for over $5M but rare dinosaur fossil makes more at auction

Sotheby’s witnessed a jaw-dropping auction on July 16, 2025, where two rare relics of Earth and space stole the show, according to NBC. A Martian meteorite, named NWA 16788, weighing 54 pounds and hurled from Mars by an ancient asteroid impact, fetched over $5 million, well above its projected price. Found in Niger’s Sahara Desert in 2023, the rock travelled 140 million miles to land on Earth. But it was a young dinosaur skeleton that made more noise, hammering in at more than $30 million. Bidders competed fiercely, turning the auction process into a high-stakes fight of science and history. Meteorite NWA 16788, the largest known piece of Mars on Earth(REUTERS)

Bidding war for a piece of Mars

Reportedly, the meteorite, sold for $4.3 million ($5.3 million after fees), set a new record as the most valuable of its kind, though live bidding moved slowly at times. The real drama came with a juvenile ceratosaurus nasicornis skeleton, one of just four known and the only young specimen. With an early offer of $6 million, six bidders battled for six intense minutes. The price jumped in $500,000 and $1 million increments before slamming down at $26 million, sparking applause across the Sotheby’s auction room.

Juvenile ceratosaurus to be loaned for exhibition

The new owner of the $26 million Ceratosaurus nasicornis skeleton plans to loan it to an institution, Sotheby’s confirmed. It now ranks as the third-priciest dinosaur ever sold, behind 2024’s record-breaking $44.6 million Stegosaurus, “Apex.” Discovered in 1996 near Laramie, Wyoming, and reassembled with 140 bones, the juvenile predator, over 6 feet tall and 11 feet long, dates back 150 million years to the late Jurassic period.

Weighing heavy and streaked in reds and grays, the Martian meteorite NWA 16788 is no ordinary rock. Measuring 15 inches across, it is 70% bigger than any other Mars fragment on Earth and accounts for nearly 7% of all Martian material ever recovered.

FAQs

How much did the Mars meteorite sell for?

It sold for $4.3 million at Sotheby’s, minus fees.

How much did the dinosaur skeleton sell for?

The ceratosaurus skeleton was sold for $26 million.

What made this auction special?

Rare fossils and meteorites drew intense bids from collectors.