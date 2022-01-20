In pictures: Snow covers sand dunes of Sahara desert

Sand dunes in the Sahara desert were clad in a thin layer of ice as the temperatures in one of the world's hottest regions plummeted to below freezing levels. The stunning pictures resembling visuals straight out of a fantasy movie were also shared by a photographer on his Instagram.

The pictures are from Ain Sefra town, situated in the northwestern region of Algeria, where the temperature fell to -2 degrees earlier this week.

With changing weather, temperatures in the Sahara vary, however, snow and ice are still a rare sight to see. Before this, there was snowfall in 2021, 2018 and 2017.

Ain Sefra is known as the gateway to the Sahara desert.

