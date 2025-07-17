Limited edition Labubu doll nears $10,000 mark in auction: All you need to know

Labubu dolls, created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015, is a major trend today and have taken the social media by storm. Fans of the dolls, which include Hollywood celebrities, keep them at their homes. Recently, a limited-edition collaboration between Labubu and shoe brand Vans has emerged. It could potentially sell for five figures on the secondary market, reports say. According to Forbes, an auction for the doll on eBay is inching towards the $10,000 mark. Labubu dolls have become a social media sensation due to their price and rarity.(AFP)

Interestingly, Labubu x Vans Old Skool Vinyl Plush Doll from Chinese toy company Pop Mart are not new and were actually designed in 2023. However, its limited availability in the markets has landed it among Labubu's most coveted versions.

Labubu x Vans Doll: What to know

A listing on eBay platform for this limited-edition toy has received a total of 16 bid, reaching as high as $8,924 at 2 PM EDT on Wednesday.

This makes it the "most expensive" Labubu doll, which remains available for purchase on several secondary market websites, according to Forbes.

The limited edition doll, which has been listed for sale, can be seen donning classic streetwear designs from Vans, which includes the Sk8-Mid sneakers from the brand. It features a sweatshirt from the brand as well as a blue and orange color hat, which has 'The Monsters' written over it. This is the name of the series of characters to which the toy belongs.

The ongoing auction will continue till 10:45 PM EDT on Monday, July 21.

Super valued Labubu dolls

Among the Labubus which have been sold for five or six-figure marks include:

Three Wise Labubu - $28,300 in a Sotheby’s auction in May

Sacai x Seventeen x Labubu - $31,250 in a June auction

Life-sized Labubu doll - Over $150,000 by a Chinese auction house in June

Tall brown Labubu doll - $140,000 by a Chinese auction house last month

Expert appraiser Lori Verderame, famous as 'Dr. Lori' on History and Discovery Channel, feels that the infamous Labubu trend is not going anywhere and is here to stay for a long time.

She told Forbes that the dolls' “unique look and general appeal" will surely make them a "strong market collectible for years to come.”

Based in Hong Kong, Kasing Lung designed the toy nearly a decade ago. The characters debuted in The Monsters Trilogy picture book in 2015.

Lung said these were inspired by Nordic mythology, while Pop Mart got the license for the designs in 2019. Later on, these were made into collectible toys.

FAQs

Why is Labubu so expensive?

The hefty price tags on Labubu dolls are majorly due to the shortage of the product amid high demand, overall craze as well as luxury collaborations.

Is Labubu a Korean brand?

Labubu was created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, while the toys are made by Chinese company Pop Mart.

What's so special about Labubu?

These are mainly characters from Nordic mythology.

What is the story behind Labubu?

Labubu was made by Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters series.