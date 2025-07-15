Megan Thee Stallion shows off Labubu gifts from Klay Thompson amid dating rumors

It seems the speculation surrounding rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s romance with NBA star Klay Thompson is becoming a lot more obvious – and fans are definitely getting more than a few hints this time. From tropical vacations to TikTok videos filled with gifts, the rumored couple has been giving fans a glimpse into their budding relationship. Megan Thee Stallion sparked dating rumors with Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson(Instagram and AFP)

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion-Klay Thompson go Insta official with new pics: ‘Where is Torrey Craig'

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson hard-launching their romance?

In a now-deleted TikTok video, the Wanna Be rapper shared a six-minute unboxing of several Labubu dolls, the cult-favorite collectible toys, while gushing over each new character, TMZ reported. She revealed that blue is their favorite color as a couple and referred to the mystery gift-giver as “baby” multiple times.

Although Klay did not appear on camera, he could be heard mumbling in the background before Megan shushed him playfully, intensifying dating rumours. The Grammy-winning rapper ended the video by thanking her “boo” for the thoughtful gift haul.

Also read: Megan Thee Stallion brings drama to Love Island USA with two bombshell reveals

Klay Thompson’s Instagram hints and fan frenzy

On Sunday, July 13, Thompson posted a photo carousel on Instagram that seemingly confirmed the romance. According to Cosmopolitan, the slideshow included a photo of him kissing a woman whose nails and hairstyle closely matched Megan’s recent posts, as well as another snap of him holding a perfectly manicured hand, no face shown.

The cryptic caption had fans buzzing, with one even commenting that Thompson, who recently moved from Golden State to the Dallas Mavericks, “went to Texas and got a Texan.” The Cosmopolitan report added that this also hinted at Megan’s Houston roots.

Internet sleuths connect the dots

The speculation started on July 9 when Megan posted promotional shots for her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line. Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted a man resembling Klay relaxing in the background of her beachside photos, Cosmopolitan noted.

Social media sleuths found similarities between the Hiss hitmaker’s pink stiletto nails and slicked-back ponytail, as they appeared in Klay’s Instagram pictures, and made a logical deduction.

Although the couple has not issued an official statement, their social media activity seems to imply a growing romance.

FAQs:

1. Are Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson officially dating?

While they haven't officially confirmed it, several social media posts and recent vacation pics strongly suggest they are a couple.

2. What was in Megan Thee Stallion’s TikTok video?

Megan unboxed a collection of Labubu dolls gifted by Klay and referred to him as “baby” while hinting at their shared favorite color.

3. Why was the TikTok deleted?

Megan hasn’t shared a reason, and her team hasn’t responded to requests for comment.

4. Who did Klay Thompson date before Megan?

Klay was previously linked to Coco Jones, who is now engaged to NBA star Donovan Mitchell.