Are Labubu dolls evil? Here's why viral toy is being linked to demon Pazuzu

You must be living under a rock if you haven’t heard about Labubus. From Wimbledon to being a celeb favorite, the craze is real. But are the dolls cute or evil? A now-viral post has claimed that Labubu dolls were linked to the ancient demon Pazuzu. According to Prime Timer, it all began when an Instagram user posted a video featuring the brown Labubu doll next to a demon. The warning: “Do not buy this demonic toy for your children or yourself!!” Labubus dolls were created by artist Kasing Lung in 2015(Bloomberg)

A few seconds into the video, we get a glimpse of The Simpsons (season 29, episode 4). Here, Marge buys a Pazuzu figure, thinking it’s pizza. She then gives it to her baby, who ends up possessed. The text attached to this video read, “Parents: do not buy this toy for your kids.”

What's the truth behind Labubu Doll?

The theory picked up speed with some fans destroying their dolls. However, there is no proof that Labubu is evil or connected to demons.

Labubu was created by cartoonist Kasing Lung in 2015 as part of his book series The Monsters. He explained in an interview with CGTN Europe that his characters were inspired by the European fairy tales he read as a child after moving to the Netherlands. Lung added, Labubu is in his “soul.”

In the books, Labubus are female elf-like creatures with mischievous looks but good hearts. Lung partnered with China-based Pop Mart in 2019 to turn them into toys. Pop Mart says the toys may look “mischievous,” but they are actually “kind” and helpful.

The conspiracy ties Labubu to Pazuzu, a demon from ancient Mesopotamian mythology. Pazuzu has been portrayed in The Exorcist and resembles a creature with wings, a tail, and bulging eyes. But according to Snopes.com, the doll looks nothing like Pazuzu.

Even Britannica confirms Pazuzu was sometimes seen as a protector against evil, not pure evil himself.

So far, Kasing Lung has not responded to the conspiracy. Hence, there is no truth to the claim that Labubu dolls are evil.

Labubu Doll maker Wang Ning becomes youngest billionaire

Wang Ning, 38, has become one of China’s youngest top 10 billionaires with a net worth of $22.7 billion, thanks to the global success of Labubu dolls. Created by artist Kasing Lung and sold through Pop Mart’s “blind box” strategy, the toys gained massive popularity, especially among Gen Z and millennials. Backed by celebrity fans like Rihanna and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Pop Mart’s value soared in 2025, with Labubu alone earning nearly $400 million.

FAQs:

1. What is the Labubu doll and why is it popular?

Labubu is a character created by artist Kasing Lung as part of his storybook series The Monsters. The dolls became popular worldwide.

2. Why are people linking Labubu to the demon Pazuzu?

Some social media users have claimed that Labubu's appearance resembles the ancient demon Pazuzu. However, there’s no real evidence behind this theory, and experts say the two are not connected.

3. Has the creator of Labubu responded to the controversy?

As of now, Kasing Lung hasn’t publicly addressed the claims. But in past interviews, he’s explained that Labubu comes from fairy tales and childhood imagination, not anything dark or demonic.