Michelle and Barack Obama finally break silence on divorce rumors: ‘Touch and go…’

Barack Obama has weighed in on the much-talked-about divorce rumors surrounding him and Michelle Obama. On Wednesday, the former president appeared on his wife and brother-in-law Craig Robinson's IMO podcast, where the former first lady introduced him as a “very, very, very special guest,” Page Six reported. Former US President Barack Obama addressed the rumors surrounding his relationship with Michelle Obama recently.(AP)

Barack, Michelle Obama talk about divorce rumors

On the latest episode of her podcast, Michelle stated that her husband “made time in his busy schedule” to appear on it. Seeing the couple together, Craig Robinson sarcastically expressed disbelief and asked whether they even “like each other?”

“The rumor mill... It's my husband, y'all,” she joked back at her brother. Adding to this, Barack Obama joked, “She took me back... It was touch and go for a while.” Later on, Robinson stated that it was "nice" to have the couple in the same room together. Michelle then stated, “I know, 'cause when we aren't, folks think we are divorced.”

Thereafter, Robinson shared an anecdote regarding a woman he met in Wichita, Kansas. The woman allegedly asked him about the divorce rumors and was thrilled to hear that these were fabricated.

Barack Obama even stated that he rarely gets to see the rumors around him and only gets to know when somebody from his team informs him about it.

Michelle Obama on divorce rumors

Barack and Michelle Obama got married in 1992 and share two daughters, Sasha and Malia. On her podcast, Michelle clarified that there has not been "one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man." This comes even after they experienced "some really hard times," she added.

"We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I've married to," Michelle said. Hearing this, Barack joked about not making him “cry now.”

Barack and Michelle Obama's comments come after there were multiple reports about their decades-long marriage facing issues. The rumors remained at their peak in January this year, when Michelle decided to skip the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter as well as the second inauguration of Donald Trump.

