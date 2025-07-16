Social Security payments on July 16: Who will receive up to $5,108 today?

Millions of senior citizens across the United States, who receive Social Security retirement benefits, will be getting their latest monthly payment on Wednesday, July 16. As part of this month's schedule, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will be disbursing the latest round of checks, which includes beneficiaries such as the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and survivor pay recipients, AS USA reported. SSA payments are being made on July 16, 2025(REUTERS)

Data from the Pew Research Centre shows that as of April 2025, nearly 73.9 million people in the US were receiving benefits from at least one of Social Security’s programs. Among them, most individuals are retired workers (52.6 million).

With beneficiaries comprising more than a fifth of the total US population, not all of them get payments on the same day. The deposits are usually made depending on the birth date of the beneficiaries, taking into account whether these people receive additional payments like the Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Who will receive Social Security checks on July 16?

Beneficiaries get their payments on Wednesdays of each month. These are determined by the date of birth of the recipients.

Here's the entire payment schedule for July 2025:

July 9: Those born between the 1st to the 10th of any month

July 16: Recipients born between 11 and 20 of any month

July 23: People born from the 21st to the 31st of any month

This means that people, whose birthdays fall between 11th to 20th of any month, will be receiving their Social Security payments on July 16. Today's payments are the second in the July 2025 schedule, with the last one made a week ago.

Social Security: How much money do I get?

As per the SSA data, the average retirement check currently stands at $2,005.05 a month. A beneficiary can get the maximum monthly retirement amount of $5,108.

People who started getting their retirement or survivor benefits before May 1997 must note that their payments are usually made on the third of every month. Notably, this includes all beneficiaries, irrespective of their date of birth.

Also, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries, which include low-income individuals who are above the age of 65 or have a disability, get paid on the first of every month.

Moreover, there are nearly 2.5 million people getting both SSI as well as one of the SSA’s retirement or survivor benefits. Such individuals get the former payment on the first of the month, while the latter is given on the third of the month.

FAQs

1. What to do if I don't receive my Social Security payment?

Those who have not received their payment on the scheduled date have been advised by the Social Security Administration to wait for three working days before getting in touch with the local office.

2. Who is receiving Social Security payments on July 16?

This includes people born between the 11th and 20th of each month.

3. When will the next payment come?

After July 16, the final payment for the July 2025 schedule will be made on July 23.