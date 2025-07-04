Social Security July 2025: Here's why your stimulus checks are lower than you expected

Starting July 2025, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will start cutting certain beneficiaries’ payment benefits to 50%- and no, it’s not because of the predicted treasury shortfall. Instead, it is part of the SSA’s policy to recover lost funds disbursed in overpayments. Representational image.(Unsplash)

SSA’s official announcement

Back in March this year, the SSA declared that benefits of recipients receiving overpayments after March 27, 2025, will be withheld until the amount is fully reimbursed. The withholding rate was later changed, and an emergency message was posted next month on the official website notifying that payments were to be slashed by 50% for those with outstanding overpayments.

“If the individual does not request a lower rate of withholding, reconsideration, or waiver after the approximately 90-day period, we will recover the overpayment by withholding up to 50 percent of their Title II benefit payment (if there is no fraud or similar fault), until we fully recover the overpayment,” the post read.

“Any new Title II overpayment determinations will have the 50 percent benefit withholding automatically applied for overpayment notices sent beginning April 25, 2025, which is the first day of COM 05.”

The SSA reduced the withholding rate to 10% after many people lost their homes when benefits were cut off.

What is the outstanding value of overpayments?

According to an August 2024 report from the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General, the agency paid out nearly $72 billion in improper payments during fiscal years 2015-2022. As of September 2023, total uncollected overpayments stood at $23 billion, as per the report.

How can overpayments be paid back?

An overpayment typically happens when a system error causes the SSA to pay a person more than what they are due or if a beneficiary fails to update their income details promptly. “Effective April 25, 2025, overpayment notices will provide a default Title II overpayment benefit withholding rate of 50 percent of the monthly benefit,” the official statement added. This was supposed to come into effect 90 days after issuing the notice, i.e., roughly around July 24.

Those who feel that the error was no fault of their own or aren’t currently in a financial position to pay back the amount due can raise a query by filling out a form on the website, which might make them eligible for a waiver.

