Social Security age hits 67: Seven must-know updates for your retirement planning

The full retirement age (FRA) for Social Security has officially stopped rising — at least for the time being. According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), that number now stands at 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later. For Americans nearing retirement, that age is now locked in unless Congress decides to make changes down the road. This final shift brings a decades-long process to a close. It all started with the 1983 amendments, which gradually pushed the retirement age up from 65 to 67. People born in 1960 are the first full group to be affected by this change.

Why is 2025 a turning point?

Here’s why this year matters: If you were born in 1959, your FRA is 66 years and 10 months. That means some people will officially hit their full retirement age in November 2025. After that, every new retiree claiming full benefits will do so at age 67.

Taking benefits early comes with deeper cuts

You’re allowed to file for Social Security starting at age 62, but doing so means taking a permanent hit to your monthly payout. Those born in 1960, for example, will see a 30% reduction if they file at 62, slightly steeper than the 29.17% reduction for those born in 1959.

So, if your full benefit at 67 would’ve been $1,800, claiming at 62 knocks it down to about $1,260. And that reduced figure sticks for life.

Waiting still pays — but only up to 70

If you hold off on claiming your benefits past your FRA, you can earn delayed retirement credits. That adds roughly 8% per year to your check. By waiting until age 70, that $1,800 monthly benefit could jump to $2,232.

But the SSA is clear on this: waiting past 70 doesn’t help. No extra benefits are added beyond that age.

Still working before FRA? Your benefits might shrink

If you’re drawing Social Security before your FRA and still working, there’s an earnings limit. For 2025, that cap is $23,400. Go over it, and you lose $1 in benefits for every $2 you earn above the threshold. In the year you turn 67, the penalty becomes $1 for every $3 over the limit.

The good news? Once you hit full retirement age, the earnings limit goes away completely.

Your FRA isn’t about when you stop working

Your full retirement age isn’t based on your career timeline. It’s based strictly on your birth year. Even if you keep working full-time into your late 60s or 70s, your FRA stays the same.

More changes could come — eventually

This age increase is the last one scheduled under current law. But there’s no guarantee it stays that way.

FAQs

1. What is the full retirement age in 2025?

For anyone born in 1960 or later, the full retirement age (FRA) is now officially 67, as per the 1983 Social Security Amendments.

2. Can Congress raise the retirement age again?

Yes. While no new legislation has been passed, Congress can still vote to raise the FRA again in the future, especially if funding gaps widen.

3. Is there any benefit to claiming Social Security after age 70?

No. Delayed retirement credits max out at age 70. After that point, there's no additional benefit in waiting.

4. How does working before FRA impact benefits?

If you claim Social Security before FRA and earn more than the yearly limit ($23,400 in 2025), your benefits are temporarily reduced. This limit no longer applies once you reach FRA.