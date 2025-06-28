Fact check: Is SSA introducing $600 check boost for beneficiaries in July? Here’s all you need to know

Multiple rumors regarding the impending monthly deposits sent by the Social Security Administration (SSA) suggest that beneficiaries might receive a $600 bonus in their outstanding payments for July. The notion was widely circulated by users on social networking sites such as TikTok and Facebook. Representational Image

Is SSA introducing $600 check boost? NO

Many online users have claimed that the SSA has approved a special $600 payment for beneficiaries starting in 2025. They further claim that such checks will be delivered in June of this year and are part of the administration’s initiatives to help deal with the rising cost of living. Such “bonus payments” were supposed to automatically show up in beneficiaries’ bank accounts along with impending monthly payments.

Turns out, the case is a simple instance of misunderstanding since there has been no official notice or approval from the SSA to authorize the payment of an additional $600 to all beneficiaries. It appears many people have mistaken the annual Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) payment as a monthly payment rather than an annual one.

What is COLA and how is it calculated?

COLA is a monthly amount added to the payments of SSA beneficiaries to help citizens better deal with the rising cost of living. This is calculated using inflation figures from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. The amount is calculated by the SSA after reviewing inflation trends from July to September. The determined rate is revealed in October and is applicable from January of the coming year.

The COLA rate, as decided and revealed by the SSA in October 2024, is 2.5% for 2025. This roughly equals to an additional $50 per month for someone who receives $2,000 worth of benefits per month. This sum, as calculated over the period of a year, totals $600. These payments were initiated back in January of this year. Hence, the timing claimed by online users is completely false as well.

Fraudsters have made a haven out of this misunderstanding. Multiple vulnerable groups who rely on social service benefits as a means of survival have been duped into giving out their Social Security number, bank account information and Medicare IDs.

By Stuti Gupta