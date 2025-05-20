Menu Explore
Social Security payments arrive tomorrow: Who's eligible and how much you could receive with 2025 COLA increase?

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 01:06 PM IST

Social Security payments are set to arrive on May 21, with eligible recipients seeing a boost in their benefits thanks to the 2025 COLA increase. 

Millions of people in the United States who receive Social Security benefits are due to get their next monthly payment this week.

SSA will send out another round of payments for retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivor benefits.(Pexels)
SSA will send out another round of payments for retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivor benefits.(Pexels)

On Wednesday, 21 May, the Social Security Administration (SSA) will send out another round of payments for retirement, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivor benefits.

Who will receive a payment on May 21 ?

Out of the nearly 70 million Americans who get retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits, many receive their money on one of three Wednesdays each month. The Wednesday they are paid depends on when they were born.

On 21 May, payments will be made to people born between the 11th and 20th of any month.

This month’s Wednesday payments began on 14 May and will finish on 28 May.

Three-Wednesday Payment Dates – May 2025:

• Wednesday, 14 May: for those born on the 1st to 10th

• Wednesday, 21 May: for those born on the 11th to 20th

• Wednesday, 28 May: for those born on the 21st to 31st

Also Read: Social Security retirement age changes: Here's when you'll start receiving full stimulus checks

Who gets paid outside of this schedule?

People who started getting retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits before May 1997 are usually paid on the 3rd of each month, no matter their birth date.

Also, people on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) – a different programme for low-income individuals over 65 or those with a disability – are usually paid on the 1st of each month.

If someone receives both SSI and other Social Security benefits, they usually get the SSI on the 1st and the other payment on the 3rd.

The full 2025 payment calendar is available in a PDF from the SSA online.

How much are retirement benefits each month?

Retired workers – who make up most of those getting Social Security – are paid an average of $1,999.97 each month, according to new figures from the SSA.

The highest possible monthly retirement payment is now $5,108.

How much do other social security recipients get?

Disabled workers receive an average of $1,581.88 each month.

People on survivor benefits get an average of $1,565.52 monthly.

Those receiving SSI are paid about $717.87 per month on average.

