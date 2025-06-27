SkinnyTok banned: A look a viral weight loss hacks on TikTok and why you should avoid them

Scrolling through social media quite often lands users on videos featuring people gushing about their weight loss journeys. This has become a highly popular trend, and people look forward to trying out these hacks to shed some extra kilos. However, these trends more often than not pose health risks. TikTok has banned #SkinnyTok

According to USA Today, TikTok recently put a ban on the hashtag #SkinnyTok after multiple warnings and public outrage regarding the trend promotion of highly dangerous body standards and extreme weight loss.

This hasn't happened for the first time. In September last year, Liv Schmidt got banned after building her platform around weight loss and thinness.

From #SkinnyTok to extreme diet challenges, social media platforms, such as TikTok, are filled with millions of videos centered around health and wellness.

Viewed by a large number of users, these videos boast about how people can shed weight in less amount of time. What remains concerning is that such trends fail to have any scientific backing and often can end up posing serious health risks to individuals.

Popular weight loss hacks on TikTok

Ozempic medication

Although a diabetes medication, Ozempic is misused by individuals and promoted as a fast weight-loss solution. But experts suggest that it can ultimately lead to serious side effects, such as nausea, pancreatitis, and thyroid tumors, according to digital magazine Sugbo.ph.

Coffee and lemonade

Having a mix of coffee and lemon juice can help in suppressing appetite, according to some social media influencers. However, they fail to inform their fans that it can ultimately lead to dehydration and even stomach ulcers in some cases.

Rice water detox

Another popular health trend advises consuming rice water as a metabolism booster. This is being promoted without any scientific evidence supporting the claim.

Extreme fasting

Fasting for longer periods can result in muscle loss and deficiency of nutrients in the body, according to experts.

FAQs:

1. Does Ozempic help in weight loss?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, taking Ozempic or similar medications makes more GLP-1 in the body, which decreases appetite and makes people feel fuller.

2. What is #SkinnyTok?

This was a popular hashtag on TikTok, which promoted content which advises people on how to be skinnier.

3. What's the best method for weight loss?

There are several authentic ways advised by experts to lose weight, with sustainable lifestyle changes being a key focus.