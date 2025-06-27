MrBeast breaks own TikTok record as viral ‘MrLean’ video gets 26 million likes

MrBeast has smashed his own social media record with a TikTok clip that has officially become his most-liked video to date. According to Newsweek, the YouTuber posted a playful clip responding to a fan’s request for a “hood edit,” resulting in the viral sensation now known as “MrLean.” The short video was shared last month. It now boasts 26.4 million likes and 287.3 million views. The clip features MrBeast donning a hoodie, holding stacks of cash aboard a private jet while nodding to a trend where AI and Photoshop edits imagine him as a stylized hood version of himself. The track 'Shake It To the Max (FLY)' by Moliy plays as he transitions into this alter ego. File photo of MrBeast

The 'MrLean' meme takes off online

The meme is part of a wider trend that surfaced last month, where fans used AI to depict the YouTuber-real name Jimmy Donaldson-with designer fashion, a goatee, and a low taper haircut. This new persona, dubbed “MrLean,” references internet aesthetics and even slang associated with the recreational drug 'Lean.'

Originally inspired by a fan comment asking for a 'MrBeast hood edit,' the clip has since exploded across platforms. “You can call me MrLean now,” reads the video caption, embracing the parody and turning it into a record-breaking moment.

In a follow-up post on X (formerly Twitter), MrBeast wrote, “People on TikTok asked me to be more hood, so I did and it became my most liked TikTok ever, so here I am again. Idk what’s going on.” That post has also gone viral, with over 24.1 million views.

The rise of MrBeast continues

MrBeast, 27, is no stranger to breaking records. He has over 409 million YouTube subscribers. Forbes recently named him the world’s top content creator and estimated his earnings at $85 million.

In 2017, MrBeast made his viral debut with “I Counted to 100,000.” He has shifted from gaming content to stunts and philanthropic giveaways. His video “Squid Game In Real Life” has surpassed 814 million views. The influencer’s recent uploads include $500,000 challenges and immersive experiences inside the Egyptian pyramids.

