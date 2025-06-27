MrBeast net worth: Here's how much Jimmy Donaldson earns from his YouTube content

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, might just be the undisputed king of content creation. The 27-year-old made a staggering $85 million in 2024-2025 alone, according to a Forbes report. The YouTube sensation, known for his jaw-dropping challenge videos and viral philanthropic stunts, also topped Forbes’ 2025 Top Creators list. MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is the richest influencer in the world, with a staggering $1 billion net worth

MrBeast is reportedly the 8th youngest billionaire. He has a net worth of $1 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and his monthly (estimated) salary stands at $50 million. With a global following of 634 million and an average engagement rate of 1.39 per cent, MrBeast has proved that social media fame is more than just views: it’s big business.

How much money does MrBeast make from content creation?

In an interview with Time, MrBeast revealed he makes a “couple million” each in YouTube ad revenue and brand deals. His channel manager, Marc Hustvedt, also revealed that brands pay nearly $2.5 million to $3 million just to get a shoutout from the YouTuber.

Reportedly, MrBeast’s CPM (cost per thousand impressions) is estimated to be $20 and leading to over $2 million from ad content.

MrBeast’s multimedia empire in the making

While Donaldson’s YouTube channel has continued to be the foundation of his success, his brand has grown far beyond the platform. His product lines include a candy brand, Feastables, which reportedly has been expanding shelf presence across the United States.

He also owns a virtual fast-food chain, MrBeast Burger, which operates hundreds of ghost kitchens. Additionally, his reality competition show, named Beast Games, which streams on Prime Video, was renewed for two more seasons after smashing viewership records.

Each of these ventures contributes significantly to his annual earnings—and with high fan engagement and wide platform reach, brands are eager to partner with Donaldson.

MrBeast leads a booming creator economy

MrBeast’s meteoric rise is part of a bigger boom in the creator economy. The top 50 creators made $853 million together, an 18 percent increase since 2024. They also have a total following of 3.4 billion, Forbes reports.

Experts tell Forbes that influencer marketing is estimated to reach $50 billion by next year, and MrBeast and others are at the centre of this trend. With tens of millions of investors now funding creator-led brands and platforms, creators have become more than entertainers; they are entrepreneurs and business leaders in their own right.

FAQs:

How much is MrBeast worth in 2025?

MrBeast earned $85 million in 2025, according to Forbes. While his exact net worth isn’t confirmed, he’s considered the highest-paid digital creator in the world and is projected to become the first billionaire content creator.

What are MrBeast’s main income sources?

Donaldson earns through YouTube ad revenue, sponsorships, and his businesses: Feastables, MrBeast Burger, and Beast Games on Amazon Prime.

How many followers does MrBeast have?

As of June 2025, MrBeast boasts 634 million followers across all platforms.

Is MrBeast still making YouTube videos?

Yes, he remains highly active on YouTube and continues to dominate with viral stunts and philanthropy-driven content.