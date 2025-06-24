Tyler Wall died due to Mitragynine toxicity? MrBeast's post goes viral, sparking speculations about his cause of death

MrBeast honored a fitness instructor, Tyler Wall, who passed away during the course of his most recent challenge. Tyler Wall's death has received a lot of attention due to MrBeast's high public profile as he has 407 million followers on YouTube, making him the most famous YouTuber in the world.(X@CaptSoldierBoy)

On Saturday, the well-known YouTuber posted a new video called “Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,00!” in support of his pal Majd, who is tasked with losing 100 pounds in a year.

In the video, Wall can be seen assisting Majd. However, MrBeast's crew revealed in the film that Wall, who was 38 at the time, died suddenly about 80 days into the challenge.

The caption of the video states: “It is with profound sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Coach Tyler Wall. Coach Wall was a remarkable individual whose kindness and genuine spirit touched all who knew him. His loss has left our hearts heavy with grief.”

According to the description, MrBeast team contacted Wall's family to decide if the video should get release. “With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence,” it continued.

Wall died in Greenville, North Carolina, on February 18, 2025. The video that MrBeast uploaded shows how Wall becomes close to Majd, who was devastated to hear the news of his death but finally chooses to move on.

“We're not pulling the plug on this,” Majd declares in the video. “I can't let him down.” He finished his challenge in 178 days.

What was the cause of Tyler Wall's death?

Social media speculated about the reasons behind Wall's death. According to death certificate obtained by Newsweek, his “MANNER OF DEATH” is listed as “Accident.”

Another portion of the certificated mentions “IMMEDIATE CAUSE (Final disease or condition resulting in death)” as “Mitragynine Toxicity”.

An indole-based alkaloid called mitragynine is a primary hallucinogenic ingredient in the plant Mitragyna speciosa, sometimes referred to as kratom.

According to a Forbes' 2024 report, kratom is a natural drug that has characteristics similar to those of opioids and has a significant danger of addiction.

MrBeast reacts to popularity of Tyler Wall's death announcement video

The video featuring Wall and the announcement of his death has been seen over 86 million times. It has now become the most popular video on YouTube.

Meanwhile, MrBeast made a post about the video, writing on X: “I thought this was going to be a normal video but it ended up being one of the most emotional and powerful pieces [of] content I've ever filmed.”