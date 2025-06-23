Who was Tyler Wall? Coach who helped MrBeast's friend Majd win $417k after 100-lb weight loss

In a now-viral video by YouTuber MrBeast, Majd Khader completed a 100-pound weight loss journey and won $417,650 — though the victory came with profound heartbreak. Khader, MrBeast’s longtime friend, dedicated his incredible journey to Coach Tyler Wall, his personal trainer and motivational force, who tragically passed away halfway through filming. MrBeast's friend Majd Khader dedicates $417k prize after 100-lb weight loss to late coach Tyler Wall (L)(MrBeast/ YouTube, Instagram)

Majd was challenged by MrBeast to stay inside a fully equipped wellness compound until he lost 100 pounds. He had access to a gym, healthy meals and daily training sessions – all under the guidance of Coach Wall.

Coach Tyler Wall’s sudden death shook the team

According to a Hartford Courant report, Coach Wall had been helping Majd closely throughout the challenge. However, he tragically passed away on Day 85. MrBeast’s team informed Majd that Wall was found dead unexpectedly in his apartment at the age of 38. His sudden death shocked viewers and cast members alike. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

A devastated Majd considered quitting the challenge, per Dexerto. He shared that Coach Tyler Wall had supported him every step of the way, and his absence left a deep void. However, Majd later resolved to continue, saying he was doing it for the coach.

MrBeast video shows Majd losing 100 pounds and winning $417,000

By Day 178, Majd had successfully lost 100 pounds, completed bonus challenges and earned $417,650. As he stepped out of the circle, his physical and emotional transformation was clearly visible. He dedicated his success to Coach Wall.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, reportedly consulted with Wall’s family before releasing the video. They encouraged its release, saying that Wall would have wanted his message of "hope and positivity" to live on.

Who was Tyler Wall?

Coach Tyler Wall was reportedly a University of Connecticut (UConn) alumnus and graduated from Southington High School in 2005. His obituary described him as a vibrant and compassionate soul.

Wall was a nationally recognized wellness coach who worked with clients around the world. Beyond his work, he was also a poet, adventurer, music lover, and collector – known for his quirky charm and emotional depth.

MrBeast and his team described him as a “remarkable individual” who touched lives with his “kindness and genuine spirit.” “His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions,” the team shared.

FAQs:

Who was Coach Tyler Wall?

Tyler Wall was a personal trainer and wellness coach who helped Majd Khader during MrBeast’s weight loss challenge video. He died unexpectedly during filming.

How did Coach Wall die?

Tyler Wall was found dead in his apartment in February. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Did Majd complete the challenge after Coach Wall’s death?

Yes. Despite his grief, Majd chose to continue and ultimately lost 100 pounds, winning $417,650—which he dedicated to Coach Wall.

What was Tyler Wall known for outside the video?

Wall was a Southington native, a UConn graduate, and a globally recognized wellness coach. He was known for his empathy, adventurous spirit, and deep personal connections.

What is the name of the MrBeast video?

The video is titled “Lose 100 Pounds, Win $250,000” and is currently the No. 1 trending video on YouTube.