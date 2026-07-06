MP minister Pratima Bagri faces panel probing fake SC certificate claim
The row over her caste began after Pradeep Ahirwar, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s SC wing, filed a petition in the high court
Pratima Bagri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and state minister, appeared before a state-level scrutiny committee on Monday to argue that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and is not a Rajput as has been alleged.
Bagri, 37, was elected in 2023 from Raigaon, an SC-reserved seat, and later inducted into the cabinet.
The row over her caste began after Pradeep Ahirwar, president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s SC wing, filed a petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging that Bagri and her family had fraudulently obtained SC certificates.
Subsequently, the court directed the state government to investigate and ordered that public announcements be made in villages linked to her family, asking people to come forward with information to verify the claims.
On Monday, Bagri submitted her grandfather’s caste certificate to the committee, headed by Gulshan Bamra from the state SC welfare department.
She said: “My family hails from Raigaon Satna. I knew of our lineage going back four or five generations. We did not settle here after migrating from elsewhere; rather, we are natives of this village. It is true, however, that our standard of living has improved compared to the past. I gave all the documentary proof to the committee.”
Ahirwar, who also appeared before the committee, cited a 2007 amendment published in the Government of India Gazette, claiming it made clear that SC certificates should be issued only to members of the Bagri community, excluding the Rajput/Thakur Bagdi sub-castes of Bundelkhand and Mahakaushal.
Ahirwar told reporters that Pratima Bagri’s family did not register themselves as SC in the 1960s and 1970s because they had migrated from other places and belonged to the Bagdi Rajput community. Her grandfather got himself registered as an SC community member, and later it was misused by other members of the family.”
The committee is expected to submit its report to the high court for a decision.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShruti Tomar
I have spent over a decade chronicling Madhya Pradesh’s political and social landscape, covering politics, investigative journalism, crime, human interest, and government policy, blending sharp insight with ground‑level depth. I have closely tracked three assembly elections, three Lok Sabha elections, leadership transitions in MP while exposing governance lapses, tender irregularities, and flawed policy rollouts. My reports have revealed gaps in the Cheetah project, irregularities in medical education, rigging in recruitment exams, and loopholes in policy implementation. In crime reporting, I have moved beyond FIRs to map systemic patterns — from organised crime networks and gender‑based violence to custodial accountability — balancing urgency with sensitivity. My journalism is defined by a commitment to human interest. I have profiled the marginalised Bancchda community, documented atrocities against tribal groups, and highlighted efforts to preserve their culture through heritage liquor and revival of spiritual practices. I have reported on farmers struggling with failed MSP promises, giving voice to those often reduced to statistics in policy files. Passionate about field reporting, I have reported on rampant sand mining in Chambal and Narmada, pharmaceutical companies supplying medicines under altered names, the dire condition of schools and colleges, the plight of commercial sex workers, and skewed sex ratios in specific districts. Beyond deadlines, and as HT’s state correspondent and assistant editor in Madhya Pradesh, I engage with ministers, farmers, students, and activists, believing the best policy stories begin with a single human voice. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, I also hold a diploma in sports journalism.Read More