International Yoga Day 2025: 7 healthy recipes that can complement your holistic wellness routine

This International Yoga Day, observed globally on 21 June to honour one of the most holistic wellness practices, say yes to mindful habits that nourish body and mind all year long. If this Yoga Day inspires you to turn over a new leaf by adding yoga to your daily routine, let your dietary choices follow suit by going clean with leafy green salads, millet-based meals, and nutrient-rich ingredients that keep you healthy. Say yes to healthy eating this yoga day.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle has curated a list that covers everything, from morning smoothies and healthier swaps for Indian breakfasts to, of course, the diet staples, a whole bunch of leafy green salad goodness. Here are seven recipes you can try adding to your diet:

1. Banana Smoothie Bowl

Recipe by Executive Chef Shivaramakrishna.J, from Novotel Vijayawada Varun

A berry banana smoothie bowl is a good boost of antioxidants because of the berries.(PC: Novotel Vijayawada Varun)

Ingredients

1 ripe banana (preferably frozen for creaminess)

¼ cup blueberries

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup low-fat milk

1 tsp honey (Optional)

Toppings:

A few extra blueberries

A tablespoon of pomegranate seeds

A sprinkle of walnuts or granola (optional)

Method

In a blender, combine the banana, blueberries, 2 tablespoons of pomegranate seeds, and milk. Blend until smooth and creamy. Add more milk only if needed – the mixture should be thick.

Pour the smoothie into a bowl and spread it evenly.

Top with the remaining blueberries and pomegranate seeds.

Add chia seeds or granola for a light crunch and drizzle a tablespoon of honey.



2. Garden beet and tomato salad

Recipe by Chef Suriya Vikrant Sharma, Executive Sous Chef, Seb’s Farm, RAAYA by Atmosphere

Garden beet and tomato salad is the perfect leafy salad you were looking for to add to your diet.(PC: Seb’s Farm, RAAYA by Atmosphere)

Ingredients

Beetroot

Yellow and red cherry tomato

Lettuce

Super seeds

Balsamic

Basil oil

Method

Roast or boil the beetroot until tender, then slice.

Halve the yellow and red cherry tomatoes.

Toss the beetroot, tomatoes, lettuce, and super seeds together.

Drizzle with balsamic and basil oil just before serving

3. Ragi malt with jaggery (finger millet porridge)

Recipe by Chef Naidu, Sous Chef, The Bheemili Resort

Ragi malt with jaggery is good for your health because millet is rich in fibre.(PC: The Bheemili Resort)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp ragi flour (about 20g)

1 cup water

½ cup milk (optional – plant-based or skip for vegan version)

2 tbsp jaggery

¼ tsp cardamom powder (optional)

A pinch of salt (optional)

Method:

In a small bowl, mix ragi flour with ½ cup of water to make a smooth, lump-free paste.

Bring the remaining 1½ cups of water to a boil in a pan. Slowly add the ragi mixture while stirring continuously to avoid lumps.

Cook on low-medium heat for 5–7 minutes, stirring constantly. The mixture will thicken and turn glossy.

Add grated jaggery and stir until it melts completely. You can strain the jaggery syrup beforehand if you suspect impurities.

Stir in milk (if using) and cook for another 2 minutes. Add cardamom powder for flavour.

Serve warm or chilled

4. Ragi millet idli

Recipe by Chef Chinna Karuppan, Master Chef South Indian at CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Add millet to make idlis even healthier.(PC: Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru)

Ingredients

150 gm idli rice

100 gm urad dal

200 gm ragi millet

20 gm salt

Method:

Mix the rice with ragi, wash thoroughly, and soak for a minimum of four hours.

Wash the urad dal separately and soak for four hours as well.

Grind the soaked dal with crushed ice to a fine paste.

Separately grind the rice and ragi mix with crushed ice to a coarse consistency.

Combine the ground dal with the rice-ragi mixture and grind together for 5 minutes.

Add salt and allow the batter to ferment at room temperature.

Once fermented, pour the batter into moulds and steam the idlis for twelve minutes.

5. Helengeli fitness salad

Recipe by Chef Vipul Singh, Chef de Partie, Spice Restaurant, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO

Helengeli fitness salad is a fresh and nutritious salad.(PC: Spice Restaurant, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO)

Ingredients

Avocado

Cherry tomatoes

Beansprouts

Lettuce

Red kidney beans

Olive

Strawberries

Sunflower seeds

Chickpeas

Broccoli

Barley

Half-boiled egg

For the dressing:

Olive oil

Apple cider vinegar

Salt & pepper to taste

Method:

In a small jar, combine olive oil, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper. Shake well until fully emulsified.

In a large bowl, toss together all the fresh ingredients, including vegetables, legumes, seeds, and fruits.

Just before serving, pour the dressing over the salad and toss gently to coat.

6. Mediterranean quinoa bowl with red pepper dip

Recipe by Chef Shridhar Parab, Junior Sous Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Taste the Mediterranean flavours with a spicy edge.(PC: Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai)

Ingredients

Roasted chickpeas:

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp cumin powder

2 tsp orange zest

1 tbsp orange juice

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

½ cup boiled chickpeas

Roasted Red Pepper Dip:

2 cups roasted red pepper

1 garlic clove

½ tsp salt

1 lemon, juiced

½ cup olive oil

½ cup almonds

Serving:

2 tbsp diced cucumber

1 tsp mint leaves

2 tbsp pitted Kalamata olives

2 tbsp crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp boiled white quinoa

½ avocado, sliced

2 tbsp roasted chickpeas

2 tbsp roasted red pepper dip

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C.

In a bowl, mix all ingredients except the chickpeas and whisk until well combined.

Marinate the chickpeas in this mixture. Roast the marinated chickpeas in the oven for 10 minutes at 180°C.

Separately, roast the red bell pepper at 240°C for 15 minutes. Once done, immediately transfer the pepper to a bowl and cover it for 10 minutes to allow the skin to loosen.

Peel off the skin, remove the seeds, and set the pepper aside to dry.

Blend all other ingredients coarsely and keep the mixture chilled. Marinate diced cucumber with chopped mint and seasoning.

To assemble, arrange all ingredients on a platter with the red pepper dip in the centre. Garnish with black and white sesame seeds and a few sprigs of fresh parsley.

7. Kopy Leaf Salad

Recipe by Chef Ahmed Saain, Chef De Partie at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Kopy leaf salad includes a global twist for salads.(PC: Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru)

Ingredients

2 large collard green leaves

1 medium onion, sliced

¼ Maldivian chilli (scotch bonnet), thinly sliced

½ lime, juiced

50 g grated coconut (about ½ cup)

10 g rihaakuru (Maldivian fish paste, optional)

Salt to taste

Method