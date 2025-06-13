No morning routine? Start with these 6 powerful yoga asanas to bring energy and structure to your day

Do your mornings feel like a big blur or slow motion, oscillating between weekday rush and weekend slump? Whether it is the frantic rush on weekday mornings to get to work or weekend's lazy doomscrolling sessions in bed till noon, mornings sometimes can feel completely erratic and random. But when you build a routine, you are likely to feel more grounded and energised for what’s ahead. Morning routine can be easy and mindful, helping you start the day with relaxed energy. Yoga is great for starting the day feeling calm and centred. Start your day with fresh mind and focus by doing yoga. (Shutterstock)

Saurabh Bothra, Certified Yoga Expert and Co-founder and CEO of Habuild, shared with HT Lifestyle how adding just a few simple asanas into your morning routine can help you bring structure to the morning and be ready for the day.

He said, “Starting our day on the right note can make a big difference to your energy, mood, and focus. For centuries, yoga has enabled people to maintain physical health, mental clarity, and spiritual balance. You can start with some easy-to-do asanas 3-4 times a week for the first month.”



ALSO READ ON HEALTHSHOTS: How to make your skin glow? These 5 DIY coffee face masks can help you



Saurabh Bothra shared a detailed guide with us on a simple yet impactful morning routine using yoga asanas. He also explained the benefits of each one.

Here's the guide:

Begin with gentle warm-up

Stretch and prep your joints before starting your morning yoga practice. (Shutterstock)

Warming up before yoga is essential; it boosts flexibility, increases blood flow, and helps prevent injuries.

Stretch your arms out to the sides and rotate your shoulders in big circles, ten times forward, then ten times backwards, to release stiffness and open up the shoulder joints.

Wrists play a vital role in most asanas, so do wrist rotations. Extend your arms forward or sideways, make fists, and rotate your wrists ten times in each direction to loosen the joints and reduce strain.

Do light stretches. Tilt your head side to side to relax the neck. Raise one arm overhead for a gentle side bend, then reach down to touch your toes and stretch the legs.

Lastly, clasp your hands behind your back and pull gently to open the chest. You’ll feel more energised, aligned, and ready to begin your practice.

1. Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Benefits: Surya Namaskar is a powerful 12-step sequence that offers a complete body workout and a powerful way to kick-start your day. It enhances flexibility, builds strength, and boosts stamina, all without the need for equipment.

Begin by standing tall with your feet together, bringing your hands into a prayer position.

Inhale as you raise your arms and gently arch your back, opening up the chest.

Exhale and bend forward to touch your toes, stretching your legs and spine.

Next, step one leg back into a lunge, move into a strong plank, and lower your body with control.

Inhale into a gentle backbend, then exhale and lift your hips into the energising downward dog.

Step the leg forward again, fold into a forward bend, lift your arms overhead, and return to prayer.

Repeat the same flow with the opposite leg to complete one round. This sequence awakens the body, engages key muscles, and leaves you feeling refreshed, focused, and ready for the day.

2. Wall Sit

Benefits: This simple posture helps strengthen your thighs, calves, and glutes.

Stand with your back flat against a wall.

After this, slide down into a sitting position until your knees are at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting on an invisible chair.

Hold this position for 30 to 60 seconds or more.

For an extra challenge, you can try raising your arms or placing a yoga block between your knees to engage your core further. This pose also improves muscular endurance.

3. Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Benefits: This yoga asana works wonders in increasing spinal flexibility and relieves back stiffness. For those sitting for long hours during the day or having full-time desk jobs, Marjariasana is especially beneficial.

Start by getting down on your hands and knees.

For cow pose, inhale and arch your back while lifting your head. After this, start with the cat pose.

You need to exhale deeply while drawing your abdomen in.

Slowly make an arch with your spine and lower your head as well as your pelvis like a cat.

Repeat this flow 10-15 times to gain the most benefits.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Benefits: Setu Bandhasana is beneficial for strengthening the back, glutes, hamstrings, and legs.

Start by lying on your back. Bend your knees and place your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart.

Keep your arms by your sides. As you inhale, slowly lift your hips upward.

If comfortable, you can interlace your fingers under your back and gently lift your chest a little more.

Stay in this position for 20 to 30 seconds, breathing normally.

Then, slowly lower your hips back to the floor and relax.

5. Uttanpadasana (Raised Leg Pose)

Benefits: This yogasana is a gentle yet effective yoga asana that primarily targets the abdominal muscles, strengthening the core while toning the lower body, especially the hips, thighs, and legs. With consistent practice, this pose aids digestion, strengthens the back, improves posture, and boosts stamina, making it ideal for those with weak core muscles or sedentary lifestyles.

To begin, lie flat on your back with your legs extended and arms resting by your sides, palms facing down.

Keep your feet together and allow your body to relax.

As you inhale, slowly lift both legs to a 30–60 degree angle, keeping them straight and active.

Hold for a few seconds, breathing steadily, then exhale and gently lower your legs back to the floor.

Repeat 3 to 5 times with control.

For added support, place your hands under your hips to avoid neck or lower back strain.

6. End with Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

Benefits: This pose helps your body absorb the benefits of the session. It reduces stress, relaxes your mind, and supports recovery.

End your yoga session with the relaxing Shavasana. Lie flat on your back with arms and legs relaxed.

Close your eyes and breathe naturally for 5 to 10 minutes.

Saurabh further shared some ways you can make your yoga sessions comfortable. He added, “To make your sessions more comfortable and safe, consider using supportive props like yoga blocks, cushions, or rolled towels, especially under your knees, elbows, or lower back. A well-cushioned yoga mat can also help reduce strain on the body.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Morning vs evening yoga: Know which one suits your routine best

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.