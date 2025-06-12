Morning vs evening yoga: Know which one suits your routine best

Want to include yoga in your routine but are confused whether to do it at sunrise or later in the day? While the mainstream image regularly depicts yoga as a sunrise ritual, it’s not really a one-size-fits-all situation. In fact, the best time to practice can depend on your schedule, lifestyle, and personal needs. Morning and evening yoga both have unique benefits. (Shutterstock)

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, yoga expert and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared with HT Lifestyle his insights on which is better, morning or evening yoga, as per your routine. Along with that, the yoga expert also provided a routine, including asanas tailored to the time of the day:

Here's the guide he shared:

Morning yoga

Best for developing a healthy routine, discipline and energising the body and mind.

It keeps one in synch with the natural biological cycle and keeps diseases away.

Typically, a morning routine should include practices for uplifting energy, cleansing and building a stronger body and stimulating the mind.

Morning yoga is best for those who are early risers, have time in the morning or can start work late. This is also for those who want a structured routine.

Best asanas:

1. Kapalabhati Shuddhi Kriya:

Perfect for cleansing the energy pathways and stimulating the mind.

Start in sukhasana, stabilise the breath, and keep the spine straight.

Start forcefully exhaling while pulling the stomach and abdomen inwards; the rest of the body should be relaxed.

Continue for 50-60 strokes, active exhales, passive inhales.

2. Surya Namashkar:

Energises the Sun energy in the body, activates the fire element which is the source of energy and positivity.

Practice 5 sets of Surya-namaskars daily to activate the nervous system, improve metabolism and maintain a healthy digestive system.

Evening yoga

For those who may have a lot of rush in the morning or have late work hours, had an extremely stressful and tiring day at work.

Some yogic stretching and relaxation can really help revitalise the mind and body.

Ideally, an evening yoga practice should be light on the body and calming for the mind.

Best asanas:

1. Restorative asanas:

Restorative asanas release the stress that the body holds in joints and muscles, an ideal practice for evenings.

Balasna, Makarasana, Marjhari Asana, Baddhakonasana and Aanandasna are some powerful postures for the same.

2. Saral Brahmari:

Helps reduce anxiety, relieves stress, relaxes the nervous system, promotes good sleep and calms the mind.

Sit or lie down in a comfortable posture, with the spine straight. Keep the eyes closed and the body relaxed.

Take a deep breath in, while exhaling, make the humming sound, and focus on the vibrations.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.