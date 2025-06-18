MrBeast eyes Emmy nomination for Beast Games, says ‘minds are gonna be blown' with Season 2

MrBeast has urged fans to vote for his TV series Beast Games in the outstanding reality competition program and host categories in the upcoming Emmy awards. MrBeast teased Beast Games season 2(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nomination voting for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards began on June 12 and ends on June 23, ahead of the announcement of official nominations on July 15. There are 600 series in contention across the 15 program categories.

MrBeast on chasing Emmy nomination

Speaking to Variety, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, said he wants people to know of the efforts that have gone into making the show.

Beast Games is facing major competition from popular titles like RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Traitors, The Amazing Race and Top Chef.

The biggest YouTuber across the globe with more than 402 million subscribers, MrBeast said it's hard to do theorised content on the video sharing platform, since people doing 10-episode shows "don’t really do that well, because YouTube recommends random videos."

He said the plan was to do something where his team can go in depth and do more storytelling.

Asked how the show bolstered his YouTube viewership, MrBeast stated that it "wasn’t a money play, per se."

"It did reach an audience, which was cool, and it had a higher female penetration than my YouTube channel does, so a lot of it was a different demo," he told the news outlet.

MrBeast highlighted that his team has set a standard that they follow and want their content to be viewed by people as a family and not have to worry about something they don’t want their family to see.

On the response from viewers, MrBeast shared that several parents told him that it was a way for them to connect with their children.

What about Beast Games Season 2?

In the second season of the TV series, MrBeast is planning to set the bar higher. He revealed that it will be more skill-based, a “little less-like randomness."

Fans might not have to wait for too long for the Season 2 of Beast Games as he said they are actually in the middle of filming right now.

"The games are so good. (There are) epic sets. People’s minds are gonna be blown with this season," he said.

FAQs

1. Who is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is the world's biggest YouTuber with more than 402 million subscribers.

2. What response did Beast Games get on Prime Video?

According to MrBeast, the show reached 50 million viewers in just 25 days after its premiere on December 19 last year.

3. When will Beast Games Season 2 come out?

As of now, there is no official release date for Season 2 of Beast Games.