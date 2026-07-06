Shivakumar rejects charge of govt interference in SIR, accuses Oppn of 'indulging in politics'

Karnataka chief minister D K Shivakumar on Monday rejected the opposition charge of his government's interference in the ongoing SIR process in the state, and accused the BJP and JD(S) of "engaging in politics" over the issue. DK Shivakumar said none from his government is interfering in the SIR process, and the officers involved are functioning under the command of the EC. (@CMofKarnataka)

Asserting that officials involved in the SIR were working under the guidance of the Election Commission of India, he said, "Let the EC probe the allegations."

The CM was responding to a delegation of NDA leaders submitting a formal complaint to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar earlier in the day, alleging "massive irregularities" in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state and demanding an immediate inquiry and mandatory door-to-door re-verification of all enumeration forms.

They also sought strict legal action against all officials and political functionaries found responsible for these "irregularities".

"We (Congress) have our own differences of opinion regarding how the Election Commission is conducting the SIR. We have also argued on this in the court. The court has given an order, we are going to the court regarding the timeline fixed. But, with the intention of protecting everyone's voting rights, our government has joined hands with the EC to conduct the process in the state," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said none from his government is interfering in the SIR process, and the officers involved are functioning under the command of the EC.

"We have called on the people to protect their voting rights as only the voting right can protect their livelihood. Right to Vote is Right to Live. We are creating awareness. The Election Commission has given an opportunity to all parties to appoint Booth Level Agents (BLAs), also groups and organisations are involved in this process. Officials are carrying out the SIR process as per the guidance they have received from the EC," he added.

The house-to-house enumeration phase of the SIR in Karnataka that commenced on June 30 will continue up to July 29.

Noting that the opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness among the people regarding the SIR process, the CM said the BJP and JD(S) have expressed disbelief towards the Election Commission.

"It is left to the EC to decide on their (BJP-JDS) complaint," he said.

The opposition parties have in the last couple of days accused the Congress government in Karnataka of "facilitating" the inclusion of illegal immigrants via mass enrolment camps.

They even released videos showing alleged mass enumeration camps being conducted instead of house-to-house visits by BLOs. They also accused the Congress government of "misusing" officers and "diluting" the SIR process.

Noting that about 4.5 crore people have obtained caste certificates from the government, Shivakumar said opportunities have been provided to download those certificates online. Additionally, residential certificates are being issued to eligible individuals to facilitate their participation in the SIR.

Only a few will retain records dating back to their 2002 voting registration, and the government has provided an opportunity to download them, he said. "The government is asking all people of Karnataka to protect their voting rights."

Accusing the opposition of "conspiring" to trouble the poor and minorities, the CM said unnecessary allegations are being levelled regarding providing voting rights to Bangladeshis illegally staying here.

"Where? Which Bangladesh? You (BJP) were in power, you should have evicted Bangladeshis illegally staying here. Who said no?" he asked.

Shivakumar further alleged that those in West Bengal and Bihar, without voting rights, cannot be beneficiaries under the Food Security Act.

"Our government has given five guarantee schemes in the state to protect the livelihood of the people here. We are creating awareness among the people. So, myself as CM, Deputy CM G Parameshwara, our Ministers and legislators to protect their voting rights have set up help desks in all booths. Instead of complimenting us they are making allegations against us," he said, adding that let the Election Commission should investigate the allegations.

There is a right to appoint BLAs under the Constitution and they might be creating awareness among the people about the SIR, the CM said. "I have asked our party leaders and workers to be cautious about the conspiracy to snatch away the right to vote, like it happened in other states. What's wrong with it? Isn't it my duty to protect the voting rights of the people? and continue providing people government's schemes and facilities."

"We are doing our duty. They (opposition) are doing politics. Can we tell them not to do it? Can we tell them not to criticise? Boneless tongues. Criticism will die, only work will stay. So despite our own opposition to the SIR process, we are respecting the process and performing our constitutional duty to protect the voting rights of the people and we will continue to do it," he added.