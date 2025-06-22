Sourav Ganguly desires a return to Team India, this time as coach: 'Gautam Gambhir has started off little slow...'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly isn’t ruling out the idea of coaching the Indian men’s team. Ganguly, who has worn multiple hats post-retirement, from commentator to BCCI president, said he’s “open” to taking on the role in the future. Sourav Ganguly (L) hasn't ruled out a possibility of reuniting with Team India(PTI/ANI)

“I never really thought about it because I got into different roles,” Ganguly told PTI.

“I finished (competitive cricket) in 2013 and then became Board (BCCI) President. We’ll see what the future holds. I’m just 50 (53), so let’s see what happens. I’m open to it. We’ll see where it goes.”

Ganguly, who has been Team Director at Delhi Capitals between 2018-19 and 2022-24, believes his biggest contribution to Indian cricket in administration came in the women’s game. “I got into different roles… but I think my biggest contribution was to promote women’s cricket,” he said.

While the topic of a future coaching role remains open, Ganguly was firm on another front, politics. “I am not interested,” he said when asked whether he would consider joining a political party ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. Even when asked if he would consider it if promised the post of Chief Minister, Ganguly replied again with a smile: “I am not interested.”

Ganguly on Gambhir

The former captain also gave a measured endorsement of Gautam Gambhir, who succeeded Rahul Dravid as head coach earlier this year. “Gautam (Gambhir) is doing a good job,” Ganguly said. “He started off a little slow, losing to Australia and New Zealand, but he picked up with the Champions Trophy. This is going to be a big series (vs England).”

Ganguly was asked whether Gambhir, his former teammate, is a strong tactician. “I haven’t seen him from very close in this role, but I know he is very passionate. I haven’t observed his strategies closely because I haven’t worked with him as a coach,” he said.

“He’s very straightforward, he sees things clearly, and he’s very open about what he feels — about the team, players, people, everything. From the outside, you can tell he's a very transparent person — what you see is what you get.”

Ganguly recalled playing alongside Gambhir during their international days. “He was a great guy with a lot of respect for me and the senior players. Even now, I can see he is extremely passionate about his job.”

“I wish him all the best,” Ganguly added. “He’s just a year into the job, and this will be an important (England) tour. He struggled a bit in Australia, but just like everyone else, he’ll learn, he’ll grow, and he’ll become better.”