KL Rahul like ‘corporate majdoor with boss’: Internet reacts to Sanjiv Goenka outburst at LSG skipper in viral video

Sanjiv Goenka, the owner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was seen having an animated chat with skipper KL Rahul on the ground following the team's loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL match on Wednesday evening. Sanjiv Goenka (L) in an animated chat with KL Rahul(X)

This was LSG's sixth loss in IPL 2024 and the franchise is currently ranked sixth after falling below Delhi Capitals in the most recent rankings.

In the viral video, which has been condemned by a large section of the internet, Goenka appears to be angry with the team's performance and shares his frustration as Rahul remains calm throughout the conversation.

Many social media users said that the proprietor of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) could have opted for a more private setting, such as the dressing room or a meeting room, to address his concerns, rather than having the conversation in a public setting, in front of the cameras.

Several X (formerly Twitter) users likened KL Rahul to a corporate employee who is getting a dressing down from his manager.

“KL Rahul is looking like a corporate employee having appraisal discussion with boss,” an X user whose handle is called UmdarTamker wrote.

“KL Rahul appears to be a corporate majdoor meeting with his Boss Goenka for an appraisal. This is unacceptable behaviour,” another angry user said.

"Am lost for words. We have watched that kind of batting on TV. But this is unreal batting. Everything seemed to find the middle of the bat. Kudos to their skills. They have worked hard on their six-hitting skills," KL Rahul said.