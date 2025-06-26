Richest content creators of 2025 in US: MrBeast, Alex Cooper, Charli D'Amelio and more

The rise of social media in recent times has led to 67 million creators worldwide, and they are expected to reach nearly 107 million by 2030, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis. Jimmy Donaldson, best known as MrBeast, broke the viewership records on Amazon with his reality game show, while others like Alex Cooper and Jake Shane have been witnessing sold-out live performances. File photo of Jimmy Donaldson AKA MrBeast(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Not only the creators but also their audiences have been growing at a solid pace, with Forbes reporting that its top 50 creators worldwide collectively boasted 3.4 billion followers in 2025, representing a 24% jump from last year's total.

The richest content creators of 2025 in the US

MrBeast

With earnings of $85 million, MrBeast continues to dominate the social media era, thanks to his 634 million followers across different platforms.

Having 408 million followers on YouTube, the maximum on the video sharing platform, MrBeast is famous for his videos, featuring unique stunts and challenges.

His empire grows beyond digital platforms through candy brand Feastables and fast food chain MrBeast Burger. His show, Beast Games, was recently renewed for two seasons on Amazon Prime.

Jake Paul

The American social media influencer and professional boxer has total earnings of $50 million and is followed by 79 million people across various platforms.

Paul remained in the limelight in November last year when his fight against Mike Tyson generated huge buzz on Netflix. He even provided fans an intimate look into his personal life through HBO’s new reality series, Paul American.

Paul is currently bracing for his fight against former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

Rhett & Link

The American comedy duo, Rhett McLaughlin and Charles Link Neal, have earnings of 36 million and share 33.8 million followers on social media.

They continue to expand their comedy empire after launching streaming channels on different platforms and publishing a best-selling cookbook, The Mythical Cookbook.

Alex Cooper

The podcast powerhouse holds total assets of $32 million and boasts 15 million followers on social media.

After a $60 million three-year stint with Spotify, she moved her show, Call Her Daddy, to Sirius XM this year, earning a $125 million multi-year contract for the same.

Charli D’Amelio

The dancer-turned-TikToker has earnings of $23.5 million and is followed by 216 million people on the internet. Last year, she made her Broadway debut.

Matt Rife

American actor-comedian Matt Rife spent several years on the comedy circuit until he started sharing his popular crowd work videos on social media. In today's time, he has 42 million fans worldwide and has earned a whooping $50 million.

