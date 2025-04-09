Menu Explore
Mr Beast lambasts Trump's tariffs, says it'll be ‘way cheaper’ to make his Feastables products overseas

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 09, 2025 08:05 PM IST

Mr Beast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, slammed Donald Trump for announcing ‘brutal’ tariffs

Jimmy Donaldson, who is better known as Mr Beast, has criticised Donald Trump's global tariffs. The famed YouTuber took to X on Tuesday to slam the new taxes imposed by the president as “brutal” and a “nail in the coffin” for small business owners. In his scathing social media post, the 26-year-old also noted that it will now be “way cheaper” to produce his Feastables products overseas.

Mr Beast calls out Donald Trump's 'brutal' tariffs (Instagram/ @mrbeast)
Mr Beast calls out Donald Trump's 'brutal' tariffs (Instagram/ @mrbeast)

Mr Beast lambasts Donald Trump's global tariffs

“Ironically because of all the new tariffs it is now way cheaper to make our chocolate bars we sell globally NOT in America because other countries don’t have a 20%+ tariff on our cogs,” Donaldson wrote in the wake of the recent global market shakeup due to Trump's new tariffs.

On April 2, dubbed “Liberation Day,” Trump expanded the tariffs, calling the historic move a “declaration of economic independence.” The president used national emergency powers to announce 10% tariffs on all imports to the United States and even higher tariffs on imports from 60 countries, including China and the European Union.

In the same X thread, Donaldson went on to say, “Btw we pay our farmers a living income, use fair trade certified beans, etc. so I was already spending a lot on cocoa. A random price hike was pretty brutal ngl,” adding, “We’ll figure it out. I feel for small businesses though. Could really be a nail in the coffin for them.”

Feastables is a snack and chocolate brand which was founded by Donaldson in 2022. According to the company's website, its products are “designed” in Greenville, North Carolina, the internet personality's hometown and ethically “sources 100% of its cocoa from Fairtrade certified cooperatives.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
