Cristiano Ronaldo in stiches after Mr Beast learns iconic SIU celebration in a crazy crossover

BySamarth Goyal
Dec 02, 2024 08:55 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo met YouTuber Mr. Beast for a viral video, sharing laughs over the Siu celebration in a crossover that has almost broken the Internet!

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s football icon, recently teamed up with YouTube superstar Mr. Beast (a.k.a. the most-subscribed individual on the platform) for a video aiming to “break the Internet.” One of the highlights from this meeting was Mr. Beast’s attempt to master Ronaldo’s iconic SIU celebration. The content creator, clearly not a natural, fumbled through his first few tries, much to Ronaldo’s amusement. Eventually, he managed to pull it off, undoubtedly thrilled to momentarily channel his inner football legend.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently teamed up with Mr. Beast.
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo recently teamed up with Mr. Beast.

 

The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed

As part of this epic collaboration, Ronaldo and Mr. Beast exchanged ideas ranging from football to content creation. Mr. Beast even offered Ronaldo some unsolicited yet intriguing advice: boost his YouTube game by collaborating with online stars like IShowSpeed and other Internet personalities, alongside sporting icons.

The legacy of SIU celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo’s "Siu" celebration is a high-energy, signature move he performs after scoring a goal, symbolizing triumph and joy. He first unveiled the celebration during his time at Real Madrid in a match against Chelsea in the 2013 International Champions Cup.

It involves him sprinting toward the crowd, leaping into the air, rotating his body mid-flight, and landing with his arms outstretched while emphatically shouting "Siu!"—a stylized version of the Spanish word sí (yes).

The celebration has become a hallmark of Ronaldo's career, capturing his confidence and charisma, while fans in the stadium often chant "Siu" in unison, amplifying its impact. Over time, it has transcended football, becoming a cultural phenomenon that is imitated by fans and athletes worldwide.

