Student stabbed multiple times at New Jersey's Fort Lee High School, 1 arrested

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 09, 2025 12:34 AM IST

A student was stabbed multiple times at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey, resulting in a lockdown

A student was stabbed multiple times at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey on Tuesday. The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition after being attacked by another student in the school building, per NBC New York. The stabbing prompted a lockdown at the education facility as the juvenile suspect was nabbed at the Lemoine Avenue scene.

A student was stabbed multiple times at Fort Lee High School in New Jersey on Tuesday

Student stabs another student multiple times at New Jersey high school

The officials received a call about a violent attack at Fort Lee High School before 11 am, per the outlet. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male student stabbed multiple times. While a motive behind the attack has yet to be revealed, the victim is expected to survive as his injuries were not life-threatening.

In a notice to parents, the school's board of education said, “At this time, there is no immediate threat to the safety of our school community, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation. Due to the incident all roads leading to and from Fort Lee High School are closed. Please do not report to the school,” per the outlet.

